Megan Thee Stallion Says Her Show Is ‘Over’ If Fans Keep Smoking In The Audience: ‘I Don’t Want To Be High’

Megan Thee Stallion might love to drink her D’usse straight out of the bottle, but that doesn’t mean she shares the same sentiments about smoking marijuana.

The Grammy award-winning rapper recently visited her hometown of Houston as part of her Hot Girl Summer Tour for two sold-out shows with guest appearances from H-Town legends Bun B, Paul Wall, and Slim Thug.

But the portion of one of her shows that went viral had more to do with the audience than the music. At one point, Megan stopped the show to issue a request.

“I said don’t blow that weed by me. I don’t want to be high. If I get high, the show is over,” she playfully said in footage shared online. “I’m going to the hospital. Call the police.”

Megan THREATENS TO CALL the police on one of her seat guest smoking a blunt??? Oh yeah she definitely weird asf pic.twitter.com/guvmiHFpxv — August (@20daysofaugust1) June 17, 2024

After some critics misinterpreted Megan’s request and assumed she threatened to call the cops on her fans, many came to her defense to explain her sentiment.

“She never said she was gonna call the police on them; she said if she got high, then she would need the ambulance, then the police,” one fan wrote.

“How is it weird if she saying it affects her in a way where she can’t function? No, you’re weird for twisting the context of her words,” added someone else.

Others believed Megan was overreacting, considering how normalized weed smoking at concerts has become in recent years. There were also trolls who referenced her shooting case with Tory Lanez and accused her of “always snitching.”

The “Savage” rapper has faced mixed reactions to the shooting case that sent Tory Lanez to prison for 10 years. While many support Megan, a large number continue to publicly criticize her and accuse her of fabricating her injury to get the Toronto rapper jailed.

In 2020, Megan penned a New York Times op-ed where she used her experience to stress the importance of protecting Black women.