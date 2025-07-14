Women by Daniel Johnson Megan Thee Stallion’s Foundation To Honor Changemakers At First-Ever Gala The Pete & Thomas Foundation will honor LaTosha Brown, founder of the Southern Black Girls & Women’s Consortium, and Mila Henry, the 13-year-old founder of MH Boxes.







Hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion is bringing star power and purpose to Gotham Hall on July 16, as her Pete & Thomas Foundation prepares to host its inaugural black-tie gala. The event will shine a spotlight on emerging trailblazers, with a star-studded guest list that includes Taraji P. Henson, Muni Long, and DJ D-Nice, proving once again that Megan is using her cultural influence to uplift and inspire.

According to Houston Style Magazine, the evening will be hosted by Henson, while Long and DJ D-Nice will provide entertainment for the guests and luminaries who attend the event, the ticket sales and package purchases for the gala will go toward the foundation’s mission of benefiting groundbreaking initiatives in education, housing, and health and wellness aimed at underserved communities.

In 2022, the rapper established the foundation in honor of her late parents, her mother, Holly Thomas, and father, Joseph Pete. It has rapidly become a philanthropic powerhouse, focusing on supporting Black girls and women by assisting them in launching their entrepreneurial, creative, and community-centered ideas.

According to the foundation’s website, “(The) Pete & Thomas Foundation provides resources to effect meaningful and positive change in the lives of women and children, senior citizens, and underserved communities in Houston, TX and across the globe. The foundation’s programs are focused in the areas of education, housing, health & wellness, and community goodwill.”

The Pete & Thomas Foundation will recognize two powerful changemakers at its upcoming gala: LaTosha Brown, founder of the Southern Black Girls & Women’s Consortium (SBGWC), and 13-year-old Mila Henry, the inspiring force behind MH Boxes—a nonprofit dedicated to supporting the mental health of Black girls through curated toolkits that promote self-care, resilience, and open dialogue.

According to the MH Boxes website, Henry launched the nonprofit in January 2024, when she was 12, after receiving a microgrant from the Pete & Thomas Foundation and SBGWC. With their support, she created care packages filled with journals, affirmations, and self-care tools to help young Black girls feel seen, supported, and empowered in their mental health journeys.

According to the Southern Black Girls & Women’s Consortium, the organization focuses on empowering Black women and girls in the South through philanthropy and activism. So far, it has awarded $10.2 million to 220 projects across 13 Southern states.

Chanceé Lundy, executive director of SBGWC, says her partnership with Brown, who is also the co-founder of Black Voters Matter, works seamlessly because they share a common vision and deep commitment to uplifting Black women and girls.

“LaTosha embodies the spirit of radical possibility that the Pete & Thomas Foundation celebrates,” Lundy told Houston Style Magazine. “Her unwavering belief that ‘if you change the life of a Black girl, you change the world’ is a mission we proudly share.”

She continued, “LaTosha and Mila represent two generations of visionary Black leadership. Their bond proves that when we invest in Black girls—whether 13 or 53—we cultivate changemakers who are capable of rewriting the future.”

Brown, in turn, elevated the work of Henry in her comments to the outlet, “Mila exemplifies why we invest in Black girls’ dreams. She turned her vision into a healing movement, meeting the needs of her peers with compassion and creativity,” Brown noted.

