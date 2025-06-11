Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Megan Thee Stallion Secures Gag Order Against Milagro Gramz In Defamation Lawsuit Megan sued the blogger last year for allegedly leading a "campaign of harassment"







Megan Thee Stallion has successfully gained a gag order against Milagro Gramz amid her defamation lawsuit against the blogger.

According to Billboard, Milagro, whose real name is Milagro Elizabeth Cooper, will legally have to stop posting about Megan Thee Stallion as their legal battle wages on. Megan sued the infamous blogger over her alleged harassment of her as a staunch supporter of Tory Lanez, who is currently in prison for shooting Megan.

Megan’s attorneys claim that the blogger was fully invested in leading the public smear campaign against her. The lawsuit alleges that Tory Lanez paid Milagro to continue spewing rumors and misinformation against the Houston rapper, also fueling the drama surrounding the shooting.

She referred to Milagro and Lanez’s alleged deal as a “campaign of harassment,” leading her to launch the case against the social media critic.

“Enough is enough,” her team wrote in 2024. “Ms. Pete—a victim of violent crime and champion of women’s rights to her millions of fans worldwide—will no longer stand for defendant’s campaign of harassment.”

Given these allegations, a judge ruled in favor of Megan on June 4, restricting Milagro’s ability to reference the Grammy winner publicly.

“There’s an accusation that you defamed her. So what I have to do as a judge in this case is at least contain the information that’s going around in social media from you right now on this case,” ordered U.S. Magistrate Judge Lisette M. Reid.

However, the gag order works both ways. The 30-year-old also received a court order not to speak about Milagro either.

The judge added, “And the plaintiff would be required to do the same. If she were posting about you or this case, that would be highly inappropriate as well.”

Attorneys for Megan even emphasized how Milagro’s social media comments suggested that the “Hiss” rapper played a role in Lanez’ stabbing while in a California prison last month. Her legal team maintains that Milagro’s continued bashing of the rapper could provoke others to harm her.

“What I’ve described is the least of it. It has taken itself to a more serious level. It rises potentially, at least in our judgments, to a level of incitement. There’s a real risk that people could act on the defendant’s statements,” said Megan’s attorney, Robert Schwartz.

On Milagro’s team, the news comes as she sourced new counsel after Lanez’s defense team dropped her as a client over legal expenses. While Lanez fights for his own appeal, Milagro had to crowdfund to pay for a new legal team. The blogger acquired new representation just weeks before her deposition, as reported by Hot New Hip Hop.

With the new gag orders in effect, Milagro’s deposition remains scheduled for July 1.

RELATED CONTENT: Megan Thee Stallion Announces Anime Series On Amazon Prime In Latest Business Venture