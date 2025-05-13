Disgraced Rapper Tory Lanez Stabbed 14 Times In Prison Altercation

Daystar Peterson, known to the world as Tory Lanez, was stabbed 14 times in a prison fight and is currently recovering at a local hospital.

According to ABC News, the Canadian rapper, who is presently serving a 10-year sentence after he was convicted of shooting fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion, was attacked and stabbed multiple times by a fellow inmate at the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi. The incident took place on May 12, around 7:20 a.m. local time.

A message was left on his social media account, assuring fans that he survived and is recuperating after his lungs collapsed and he was placed on a breathing apparatus.

“Tory was stabbed 14 times–including seven wounds to his back, four to his torso, two to the back of his head, and one to the left side of his face. Both of his lungs collapsed, and he was placed on a breathing apparatus. He is now breathing on his own. Despite being in pain, he is talking normally, in good spirits, and deeply thankful to God that he is pulling through. He also wants to thank everyone for their continued prayers and support.”

Officials at the correctional facility have stated that the Investigative Services Unit and the Kern County District Attorney’s Office have launched an investigation into the stabbing. A spokesperson responding to the incident indicated that staff took action immediately, and Tory was taken to an outside facility for care.

“Staff immediately responded, activated 911 and began medical aid. Peterson was subsequently transported to an outside medical facility for further treatment,” the spokesperson said. No details were released on his current condition, and no motive or reason was given for the attack, nor have any suspects been officially named.

After attending a party with Megan, her friend, and a bodyguard on the night of July 12, 2020, Megan was shot, and she stated that the Canadian rapper was at fault. He was charged in October 2020 with one felony count each of assault with a semi-automatic firearm (personal use of a gun) and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. When the trial took place in 2022, a jury found Tory guilty on Dec. 23, 2022, of three charges for shooting Megan in both feet in a dispute between the two.

He has appealed the verdict.

