Hot Girl Twerks, Killer Bots Follow: Megan Thee Stallion's Wild M3GAN 2.0 Movie Promo







Megan Thee Stallion put her Hot Girl support behind the second installment of the M3GAN horror franchise, M3GAN 2.0.

A June 25 Instagram post shows the twerking session that ensued after the Grammy Award-winning rapper teamed up with the evil AI bot of the same name. Dressed in her anime-inspired best, Megan shows how she can turn any situation into a party when she gets confronted by M3GAN.

Following her recent appearance on Love Island USA, where she judged a twerking and limbo contest to promote her Hot Girl Swim line, the rapper’s latest ad campaign has fans applauding her sharp marketing skills and seamless brand alignment.

“Megan, stay doing side quests,” one fan wrote.

“Amazing Marketing,” added someone else.

Alongside the recent launch of her swimwear line and Amazon Prime anime series, Megan is also making moves in the spirits industry with Chicas Divertidas Tequila, which she debuted on her birthday in February. Known for celebrating with good music and drinks, the “Savage” rapper’s venture into beverages felt like a natural next step.

Having previously promoted brands like Hennessy and D’Usse, it was only fitting for Megan to step into the spirits market with a product of her own. And she’s fully embracing her role at the top, when promoting her tequila, the “Body” rapper proudly uses the hashtag #ChicasOwnerAndCEO.

“As someone who values good vibes and great memories, I knew I wanted to create a tequila that was designed to be shared and savored with my Hotties,” she said in a statement when announcing the tequila brand.

“Smooth, sultry, and premium. This process has been years in the making, and I’m so proud to take this next step in my journey as an entrepreneur and launch this brand. I know the Hotties are ready, it’s time to give them a drink made by me! I’m excited to share this labor of love with you all and hope you are inspired to enter your CHICAS ERA!”

