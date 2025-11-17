Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Megan Thee Stallion Missed Out On Google Brand Deal Bag Due To Milagro Gramz Harassment The new memorandum lists several big companies that Megan had to forego partnerships with amid the harassment.







Megan Thee Stallion is sharing more into how the emotional toll of Milagro Gramz’s reported harassment messed up her own bag.

In a new memorandum sent for her lawsuit against Gramz, whose real name is Milagro Cooper, Megan’s attorneys listed Google as one of the companies the Houston rapper could not move forward with due to the harassment she faced online. The Docket Diva, a gossip blog, shared screenshots of the legal documents.

Megan initially filed a defamation lawsuit against Gramz in October 2024. Her legal team recently sent over emails confirming that a brand partnership with the tech giant was initially in the works.

However, Megan, real name Megan Pete, had to miss out on the opportunity as the incessant online bullying took a toll on her mental health. Now, she is seeking damages, using these emails to calculate an accurate amount of potential gains lost.

Her lawyers say the targeted campaign against her, allegedly fueled by Milagro Gramz, made Megan take a major backseat from the public eye. The slew of misinformation spewed by Gramz through her public platforms heightened the hatred against Megan, especially in the midst and aftermath of Tory Lanez’s trial for shooting her in the foot.

“Central to Ms. Pete’s case are the emotional damages suffered as a result of Ms. Cooper’s defamatory statements, the coordinated social media campaign with Daystar [Lanez] and Sonstar Peterson, and the promotion of the June 8, 2024, deepfake porn video.”

While a jury found Lanes guilty of the assault, as he subsequently went to prison, he reportedly paid out the celebrity blogger to continue her tirade against Megan to discredit her story and integrity. Megan’s team also asserted that Gramz’s false reporting ruined Megan’s marketing appeal to major companies, while putting future deals with Google, Activision, and the U.S. Soccer Delegation on hold as well.

“These were career-amplifying opportunities that were available to Ms. Pete, but she could not capitalize on, as she was unable to be fully present in her career due to the ongoing campaign of harassment that persisted for years.”

The Grammy winner also claimed that the online turmoil left her unable to perform for shows, a major part of her career advancement and money generation. Megan has since taken back her own narrative and brand, and now wants Gramz to pay up for her role in jeopardizing her career and mental state.

The jury trial officially begins Nov. 17 in Florida, with both Gramz and Megan expected to testify.

RELATED CONTENT: Megan Thee Stallion’s Foundation To Honor Changemakers At First-Ever Gala