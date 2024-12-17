Women by Jeroslyn JoVonn Meghan Markle Invests In Black-Owned Haircare Brand After Using Boxed Dye During Pandemic Meghan Markle serves as the lead investor in this Black-woman-owned haircare and wellness brand.







Meghan Markle brought joy and positive vibes to the launch party for her new haircare investment, Highbrow Hippie.

The Duchess of Sussex stepped out to celebrate the launch of Kadi Lee’s new Highbrow Hippie Haircare and Wellness line in Venice, California, on Nov. 15, People reports. Markle became an investor in Lee’s beauty brand after building a friendship over the past four years as one of her clients.

The two connected through Markle’s wedding hairstylist, Serge Normant, who recommended Kadi Lee as a must-know expert when the Duchess relocated to California. The introduction came at the perfect time, as the COVID-19 pandemic stopped everything, leaving Markle to rely on simpler methods to maintain her hair color.

“I was using boxed dye when I met her!” Markle told the crowd through laughs.

The Duchess is a key investor in Kadi Lee’s Hippie Haircare and Wellness line. This line is an extension of Lee’s Highbrow Hippie brand, which she co-founded with her business partner, Myka Harris. The new namesake range focuses on addressing the root causes of hair loss and promoting healthy hair aging.

Lee put her 25 years of experience to use when crafting the brand. Her other celebrity clients include Julia Roberts, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Diane von Furstenberg.

Markle was happy to support Lee, as insiders noted how upbeat and jubilant she was throughout the launch. She was seen singing, dancing to a gospel choir performance, and engaging with friends.

“She was in a joyful mood,” a source said of Markle’s infectious energy at the event. “She was dancing and celebrating with her friends.”

Markle has shared that her investment portfolio includes five to 10 brands, such as Hippie Haircare and the female-founded, sustainably sourced handbag company Cesta Collective. Each of her investments aligns with the ethos of her emerging lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.

