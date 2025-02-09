Women by Mary Spiller Meghan Markle Featured In Tyler Perry Tribute To Black Women Markle was honored along with Nina Simone, Oprah, Donna Summer, and Shirley Chisholm.







Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has been featured in a moving, powerful new tribute celebrating Black women’s achievements. The tribute was shared on Instagram on Feb. 5 and headed by filmmaker Tyler Perry.

Perry shared the montage on his Instagram as part of a tribute for Black History Month, especially highlighting historical trailblazers and contemporary Black women in the spotlight today. Not only was Markle included, but other notable faces like Nina Simone, Oprah Winfrey, and Tracee Ellis Ross were featured as well.

The post also acted as a promotional clip for a new song titled “BLKWMN,” which is set to be released on Feb. 21. The black-and-white photos are set to the up-and-coming track by singer Ledisi and produced by Jocmusiq.

Markle is among the showcased images in the BLKWMN tribute, among other moving images from the Black community and cultural events to political movements that all serve to honor Black women and their contributions through the decades.

Markle’s photo was originally used as a promotional shot for her Archetypes podcast, but the Duchess of Sussex is celebrated in Perry’s post for being an advocate for representation in predominantly white spaces.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DFrQfsgsO1Q/?igsh=MW5zMzBsaDU4amk5dA==

As well as being a notable figure of advocacy work in recent years, Markle is also close friends with Perry.

The two began their friendship around 2018 when the 55-year-old actor and filmmaker offered a shoulder to lean on after Markle’s royal wedding to Prince Harry.

As previously reported, in 2020, he provided both Markle and Harry with a private residence as they became acclimated to the United States, and Perry even offered up his own nearly $20 million home for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to live in after they stepped back from their overseas royal duties in 2020.

Markle and Prince Harry were also in attendance at Perry’s 55th birthday.

RELATED CONTENT: Meghan Markle Criticized By Haters For ‘Out of Touch’ Netflix Series