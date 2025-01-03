Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Meghan Markle Criticized By Haters For ‘Out of Touch’ Netflix Series Meghan Markle's new Netflix series seems wholesome in nature, but that hasn’t stopped critics from voicing their outrage.







Meghan Markle can’t catch a break among her critics, with the trailer for her new Netflix series further reigniting their wrath.

The Duchess of Sussex kicked off the new year by debuting an Instagram page to share the official trailer for her first solo Netflix series, With Love. The show highlights her hosting skills as she entertains friends and guests, showcasing her talents in cooking and home decor.

Despite the series’ wholesome premise, Markle has faced a small wave of criticism, with detractors accusing the show of appearing elitist and disconnected from everyday life. The Duchess knew to turn the comments off on Instagram, which prompted her critics to take to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express their outrage.

“Now that she wants to be American again instead of British aristocracy what she seems to forget is Americans want real, raw, uncensored,” Meghan McCain tweeted in response to the Netflix trailer. “All of this, even in the trailer, is highly curated, produced, and out of touch.”

I was originally a Meghan Markle supporter, I thought she was cool, stylish and refreshing.



Like the rest of the world my opinion changed when she disrespected the royal family. Now that she wants to be American again instead of British aristocracy what she seems to forget is… https://t.co/EexXfqm28P — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) January 2, 2025

“The world is on fire, but Meghan Markle is here to teach us how to make gourmet donuts and fancy flower arrangements,” said another critic who recorded a video ripping the new show.

The hate was even worse on YouTube, prompting Netflix to remove the dislike view. However, one viewer with an extension was able to see the thousands of people who disliked the video over the number of those who showed their support.

“Ohh my…Meghan Markle’s Netflix show trailer was posted 2 hours ago, and the number of DISLIKES 👎 already doubled up the upvotes!!! 😳,” they tweeted.

Ohh my…

Meghan Markle’s Netflix show trailer was posted 2 hours ago and the number of DISLIKES 👎 already doubled up the upvotes!!! 😳



Yikes! Netflix I think you have a problem.🤭https://t.co/ArNpS3S33U pic.twitter.com/lKtfaaoRRL — 𝑀𝒶𝒹𝒶𝓂𝑒 MEGHA𝐹𝓁𝑜𝓅, Duchess Of Sussex (@TheFakeDuchess) January 2, 2025

Markle is well aware of the public criticism she faces, which is one reason it took her seven years to return to Instagram. She originally deleted her account in January 2018, shortly before her royal wedding to Prince Harry in May of that year.

The California native has spoken openly about being the “most trolled person in the entire world” on social media.

“I don’t care if you’re 15 or you’re 25 if people are saying things about you that aren’t true, what that does to your mental and emotional health is so damaging,” she said on the Teenager Therapy podcast in October 2020. “We all know what it feels like to have our feelings hurt.”

Despite her efforts to be transparent about the impact of criticism on her mental health, Markle continues to face harsh judgment from some critics in both the UK and the US. Perhaps her new series, set to premiere on January 15, will offer a more positive perspective on her life.

