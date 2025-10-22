HBCU by Sharelle B. McNair Meharry Medical College Raises $400M Within Hours Of Launching Fundraising Campaign To Train More Black Doctors Just hours after publicly launching a $500 million fundraising campaign to train more Black doctors, Meharry Medical College has already met 80% of its goal.







Just hours after publicly launching a $500 million fundraising campaign to train more Black doctors, Meharry Medical College has already met 80% of its goal, garnering $400 million in early giving, according to a press release shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE.

The massive “Campaign 150” — in honor of the school’s 150th anniversary — seeks to support scholarships, revamped research facilities, program initiatives, support for faculty support, and the school’s endowment. It also sets a narrative as a level-setting effort to make sure the Nashville-based college stays “forever on the path” of preparing the future of diverse health leaders and spearheading health equity for years to come.

Meharry President and CEO, Dr. James E.K. Hildreth, labeled the fundraising effort as being “transformative” for the students at the historically Black medical school. “It means greater access to scholarships, more support for academic and clinical training, reduced debt burdens, and enhanced infrastructure that empowers every student to fulfill their calling. Those who invest in us are not just changing individual lives — they are uplifting those underserved communities that need our graduates most,” he said.

“What the nation needs is what Meharry does best. Meharry uplifts students who have the passion and courage to serve; it empowers them to stay forever on the path of providing quality health care to those who need it most—holding true to our mission and building upon our 150-year legacy.”

According to The Tennessean, roughly $20 million of the funds will be distributed as scholarships for the School of Dentistry, which is the only dental program at a HBCU in the southeast region of the country.

Some of the other funds will be used for academic and clinical training in an effort to increase infrastructure and minimize the burden of loan debt. “This $500 million campaign is more than a fundraising effort. It’s a declaration of our unwavering commitment to health equity, to the education of Black physicians and scientists, and to the communities that need us most,” Senior Vice President for Institutional Advancement Dr. Juan A. McGruder said.

“At this pivotal moment in history, we are investing not just in our historic institution, but in the future of medicine, where diversity, access, and excellence are no longer aspirations—they are the standard.”

Meharry has stayed committed to its mission, with 15 decades of training the healers of America and changing lives in underserved communities through education, care, and collaboration. By working with researchers, Meharry is working on the launch of the GREAT Health Study initiative, building the world’s first comprehensive genomic and phenotype database for people of African descent. With the help of 500,000 volunteers between the U.S. and Africa, the goal is to put a dent in global implications in correlation to health equity and scientific advancement.

The school is also partnering with Oracle Health to open an innovation center. Hildreth believes the center “will transform health care education and delivery − first for Nashvillians and then for the world.”

