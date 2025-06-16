News by Kandiss Edwards Meharry Medical College Opens New Memphis Office Meharry Medical College opened its office in Memphis providing hands-on training for its students and healthcare to an underserved community.







Meharry Medical College expanded its footprint in the city of Memphis.

On June 9, Meharry College opened its Office of Memphis Programs. The college partnered with a local faith-based organization to secure its location. Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church will house the office on its 23-acre lot. The school has also expanded with Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare to further the education of Meharry College’s students.

At the opening ceremonies, multiple speakers offered prayers and shared words of encouragement. Monica Wharton, CEO of Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, discussed the slow growth of Black physicians and the need to train a new generation of Black doctors.

“Only 5.7% of physicians are African American in the United States. That represents only a 4% increase in the number of Black physicians over 120 years, and when you consider that number, the majority of those physicians have been women. It is time for change,” Wharton said.

In a statement, James E.K. Hildreth Sr, CEO and president of Meharry, spoke about the college’s expansion and its benefit to the Memphis community.

“Meharry’s presence in Memphis is driven by our mission, which calls us to go to communities with both profound need and significant potential,” Hildreth said “Driven by our whole-person approach to care, our physicians, dentists and researchers are equipped to care for Memphians battling the many chronic diseases that disproportionately impact communities of color. We look forward to working with The BLVD, local government officials and community organizations to create a healthier Memphis for all.”

The opening of the Office of Memphis Programs serves multiple purposes in the community. Students of Meharry Medical College will further their education with clinical training. Underserved communities will gain access to affordable and expert healthcare options. K-12 students will be introduced to STEM, helping to prime the new generation of medical researchers and practitioners.

