New WNBA Champion Partnership Helps Mela Vitamins Address The Importance Of Black Women’s Health Journey

Black-owned health brand Mela Vitamins announced a partnership with WNBA champions Azurá Stevens and Dana Evans to highlight the importance of women of color starting a wellness journey, according to a press release shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE.

The Los Angeles Sparks and Chicago Sky players join Mela as brand ambassadors and investors with a shared passion for encouraging women and young girls of color on the power of nutrition and wellness. Mela Founder and CEO Ashley Harmon referred to Stevens and Evans as “incredible role models” and celebrated the partnership for such an important mission.

“More than 80% of Black women are vitamin D deficient, a condition linked to double the rates of heart disease, autoimmune disorders, and type 2 diabetes,” Harmon said.

“This partnership is about creating impactful solutions to address these health disparities while empowering our communities to prioritize their health and wellness. Azurá and Dana are incredible role models, and we’re honored to have them champion our mission.”

The creator of the first multivitamin specifically designed for the needs of women of color, Daily Essentials, came up with the concept after years of struggling with vitamin D deficiency. Knowing firsthand how vitamin deficiency can affect the performances of WNBA players and the everyday Black woman, Harmon hopes that working with these basketball champions will break down barriers and help combat the inequality in women’s health. Wellness is so much more than physical health; it’s about equity, access, and community,” Harmon continued.

Stevens shared similar sentiments, reflecting on noticing how much the right resources can make a difference in your game. “As an athlete, I’ve seen firsthand how access to the right resources can make all the difference in achieving your full potential,” the WNBA power forward said.

“Black women deserve wellness solutions designed specifically for them, and that’s why I’m proud to partner with Mela Vitamins. This partnership is about more than just supplements—it’s about advancing health equity, empowering our community, and giving Black women the tools they need to thrive.”

The multivitamin was curated with years of research and focus groups to address the health disparities epidemic against women of color. According to Nutra Ingredients USA, the formula holds a higher dosage of vitamin D3, B12, magnesium, and folate — nutrients that many women of color, specifically Black women, lack.

“Vitamin D deficiency is so common among Black women because melanin reduces the skin’s ability to absorb vitamin D from sunlight,” the founder noted.

“This deficiency is so crucial, as it is linked to double the rates of type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and breast cancer.”

With products like Daily Essentials, Mela Vitamins is setting a new standard for inclusivity in the industry. The brand’s product line also provides resources addressing other growing health concerns, including hormonal imbalance, blood sugar management, and stress reduction.

