Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Morgan Tuck Promoted To General Manager of WNBA’s Connecticut Sun 'This is an exciting time for the Sun, and I’m eager to work alongside our coaching staff, players, and front office to continue the pursuit of our first championship.'







Former Connecticut Sun player Morgan Tuck is now the WNBA franchise’s general manager.

Tuck, previously the Sun’s assistant general manager, replaces Darius Taylor, who is now the team’s chief basketball strategist and director of scouting. The team made the announcement on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

“I am honored and excited to take on this new role with the Sun,” Tuck said in a written statement. “Being able to be a part of this organization in various roles has prepared me for this moment, and I’m extremely appreciative for the guidance and support that I have received from our staff and ownership group. This is an exciting time for the Sun, and I’m eager to work alongside our coaching staff, players, and front office to continue the pursuit of our first championship. I look forward to this new chapter and the challenges ahead as we aim to maintain a winning culture and create lasting memories for our fans.”

Tuck was the Connecticut Sun’s number three draft pick in 2016. She spent four seasons there before playing her last season with the Seattle Storm, where she won the WNBA championship in 2020. She returned to the Sun in an executive role in May 2021 as the Director of Franchise Development before becoming Assistant General Manager in November 2022.

Before her pro career, Tuck played at the University of Connecticut (UConn), where she was part of four straight NCCA championship teams (2012–2016).

“Morgan is a rising star in this industry,” Taylor said. “Watching her grow into the front office executive she has become has been nothing short of amazing. Her career has come full circle with the Connecticut Sun organization. I know she will be instrumental in propelling this organization to its fullest potential.”

