Keke Palmer (Photo Courtesy of Revlon/Creme of Nature via Havas Formula PR) Lifestyle by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors Keke Palmer, Creme of Nature, And BLACK ENTERPRISE To Bring Wellness And Leadership To Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival BLACK ENTERPRISE and Creme of Nature are partnering to curate conversations around beauty, business, wellness, and leadership during the annual festival.







Keke Palmer is bringing more than star power to the Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival (MVAAFF). The Emmy Award-winning actress, singer, and entrepreneur will lead a two-day experience that blends beauty, wellness, and leadership at an activation curated by Creme of Nature in partnership with BLACK ENTERPRISE.

To close out the annual film festival, Creme of Nature’s “Unstoppable on the Vineyard” will serve as a hub for festivalgoers seeking inspiration, self-care, and community. The activation will include hair touch-ups, product sampling, celebrity stylist demos, and immersive experiences that celebrate textured hair on Aug.14 – 15. It will also include programming designed to spark meaningful conversations around confidence, intentional living, and healthy hair maintenance while creating a space where Black women can recharge and connect.

At the heart of the activation is a live panel discussion titled “The Beauty of Balance: Finding Peace & Purpose in Leadership” featuring Palmer, Chandra Coleman, the SVP of Marketing at Revlon Hair, Emmy Award-winning hairstylist Angela C. Stevens, Creme of Nature Global Brand Director Nikia Bowman, and Selena Hill, the Director of Multiplatform Content at BLACK ENTERPRISE. Together, the panelists will explore the importance of balancing beauty and wellness with leadership, career success, and growth.

“My hope is that everyone walks away with new insights, a little inspiration, and the confidence to embrace their unique beauty on their own terms,” said Palmer, who was named Creme of Nature’s first chief brand officer in 2024, in a statement to VIBE. Since then, the multihyphenate entertainer has helped shape the brand’s storytelling and community engagement strategy. “I’ve always believed that confidence starts with owning your story, and for many of us, hair is a big part of that story,” she continued.

Creme of Nature will also spotlight holistic wellness through a guided meditation and breathing session led by integrative wellness expert Devi Brown and Palmer. Hosted by Hill, the session will serve to teach Black professional and entrepreneurial women techniques that help them prioritize mental health and mindfulness.

In addition, Creme of Nature will host an interactive audience Q&A with Stevens alongside celebrity hairstylist and natural hair educator Felicia Leatherwood, providing attendees with tools, insight, and information about maintaining healthy hair. Hill will also moderate a panel discussion between Stevens and Bowman that explores the evolution of natural hair, the impact of cultural shifts on beauty standards, and the relationship between healthy haircare and self-confidence.

For Black entrepreneurs, executives, and creatives attending MVAAFF, the “Unstoppable on the Vineyard” activation represents more than a beauty experience. Rather, it will serve as a space that fosters professional development, wellness, and community.



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