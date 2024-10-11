News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Melania Trump Refers To George Floyd As A “Black Minneapolis Resident” In Her Memoir Melania Trump opted out of including George Floyd's name in her new memoir







Melania Trump has a new memoir in which she seemingly avoided referring to George Floyd by name.

In her memoir, former First Lady Melania Trump discusses Floyd’s murder but avoids mentioning his name, as cited by Business Insider. Instead of including Floyd’s name, Trump referred to him only as a “Black Minneapolis resident” and used the pronoun “his” throughout. She seemed to place more emphasis on the protests outside the White House than on the details of Floyd’s murder.

“On May 26, a pivotal incident unfolded as a nine-minute video circulated on social media — a cell phone recording showing the killing of a Black Minneapolis resident by a white police officer,” Trump writes.

“In the aftermath of his tragic death, the firing of all four officers involved in his arrest did not quell the public outcry for justice,” she wrote two sentences later.

Trump goes on to criticize the widespread protests that followed Floyd’s murder and the “inflammatory rhetoric” of Black Lives Matter leaders. She spent three paragraphs reliving the details of Floyd’s death. Still, she spent over three pages describing the May 29, 2020, demonstration outside the White House and her experience seeking shelter in a bunker with then-President Donald Trump.

Her “Melania” memoir is also being criticized for apparently lacking depth at points when she had opportunities to share more about her background and personality. There’s one point in the book when Trump recalls being 22 and deciding between finishing her studies in architectural design or becoming a professional model.

“Leaving behind my family and the architecture and design school I had worked hard to be a part of was a significant step, but I was ready for the challenge,” the memoir reads.

However, the reader never finds out how or why Trump made this life-altering decision. It’s a short memoir of 182 wide-margin pages and reviews Trump’s childhood in Europe, modeling career, and time in the White House as First Lady.

Amid the book’s release, Trump has been receiving pretty lackluster reviews.

The reviews of Melania Trump’s memoir are in. The book is trash 🗑️ #Melania pic.twitter.com/ZUn22IouLy — Change The System 🪷💙 (@ChangeTheSyst14) October 10, 2024

