Entrepreneurship by Selena Hill ‘MelaninCon’ Bets On Black Entrepreneurship As Corporate DEI Dollars Dry Up MelaninCon is building a more self-sustaining model for Black entrepreneurs as corporate sponsorships retreat amid Trump's anti-DEI push







As corporate America pulls back on diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, Black entrepreneurship platforms are being forced to rethink how they fund events designed to connect founders with capital, resources, and business opportunities. MelaninCon, a Washington, D.C.-based platform serving Black and underrepresented entrepreneurs, is responding by rebuilding its business model ahead of its return in 2027.

The organization announced that it is moving away from a model reliant on large corporate sponsorships and instead embracing virtual programming and smaller, self-sustaining events. The strategy comes as organizers of other cultural gatherings report similar challenges securing corporate backing. WFAE reported in July that Charlotte Black Pride lost or saw reductions in support from five corporate sponsors, forcing the organization to seek replacement funding.

For MelaninCon, the funding squeeze prompted a broader operational reset. The organization moved its flagship conference to a virtual format to reduce costs and geographic barriers, while replacing its single large annual gala with smaller gatherings.

“In a climate built to make us smaller, intention is resistance,” said Donovan Woodberry, MelaninCon’s founder and executive director, in a statement shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE. “They can pull the funding and change the rules, but they cannot touch our resourcefulness or our intent. We are done waiting for permission to invest in ourselves.”

The shift also addresses concerns about the value attendees receive from professional networking events, including rising ticket prices, repetitive panel discussions, and networking that fails to produce tangible business outcomes.

MelaninCon’s Champagne Reign gathering, held on a rooftop in Washington’s Shaw neighborhood, featured entrepreneurs pitching their businesses onstage. According to the organization, one founder walked away with seed funding to grow the company.

The organization also received a Mayoral Commendation from the Office of the Mayor of Washington, D.C., in recognition of its community impact.

“The support economy for Black events is changing, so we changed with it, on purpose and on our own terms,” Woodberry added. “This is bigger than one organization. It is about whether our community will let someone else’s budget decide what we are allowed to build. We decided it will not.”

Founded by Woodberry in 2021, MelaninCon connects Black and underrepresented entrepreneurs with education, relationships, resources, and opportunities intended to help them build sustainable businesses. The platform produces conferences, pitch experiences, and community programming focused on turning access into measurable economic opportunity.

RELATED CONTENT: XCEL Summit For Men – Complimentary Registration