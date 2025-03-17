Junior Bridgeman Memorial Service Announced By Family

Former Milwaukee Bucks player-turned-successful-businessman Ulysses “Junior” Bridgeman died March 11, and his family has announced a public service memorial will take place in Louisville, Kentucky, on March 22.

The Bridgeman family and Ebony Magazine are having a Celebration of Eternal Life for the businessman, who died at 71. This will take place at the Southeast Christian Church in Louisville. The family is asking that instead of bringing flowers to the service, people make donations to support the West End School, which uplifts and educates young men.

“Dear Family and Friends,

With heavy hearts but unwavering faith, we gather to honor the life of Ulysses Lee “Junior” Bridgeman, who was called home to be with our Lord on March 11, 2025, at the age of 71. While we mourn his passing, we rejoice in the promise of eternal life and take comfort in knowing he now rests in the arms of our Savior. Junior lived a life of faith, kindness, and service, always leading with love and humility.

We will come together for a public Celebration of Eternal Life to honor his remarkable journey and legacy.”

Bridgeman, who recently joined the Billionaires Club with a reported estimated net worth of $1.4 billion, died after he collapsed at the Galt House Hotel and passed away later that afternoon, according to The Courier-Journal.

According to ESPN, his business acumen grew over the years but started when he played for the Bucks. An opportunity arose when team owner Jim Fitzgerald asked several players if they wanted to invest in a cable television operation. Bridgeman invested $150,000, and about five years later, when Fitzgerald sold the company, Bridgeman received a check for $700,000. That was the start he needed.

Bridgeman then entered the restaurant business and purchased several successful Wendy’s franchises. Post-NBA, Bridgeman became involved in a program with the NBPA (National Basketball Players Association), trying to lead young basketball players into financial literacy since so many players face financial ruin due to money mismanagement.

Bridgeman has inspired many with his business success. As the CEO of Manna Inc., the holding company for his franchise empire of quick-service restaurants, he’s a longtime member of the BE 100s. According to the Michigan Chronicle, Bridgeman, the CEO of a Coca-Cola bottling company and part-owner of Coca-Cola Canada Bottling Limited, was once featured on a 2016 Forbes top-paid athletes list.

Venturing out of the food industry, the businessman attempted to purchase Sports Illustrated in 2018. He withdrew his bid in 2019; the magazine was sold to Authentic Brands Group for $110 million.

In 2020, Bridgeman’s company, Bridgeman Sports and Media, emerged as the successful bidder for Ebony Media’s assets after he placed a bid of $14 million for the company.

He has ensured that his children, Eden, Justin, and Ryan, have generational wealth. Forbes reported that his daughter, Eden Bridgeman Sklenar, who used to be the chief marketing officer of Manna Inc., is now the chief executive officer and owner of Ebony and Jet‘s parent company, 1145 Holdings, LLC.

