Business by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors Billionaire Mogul And Former NBA Legend Ulysses ‘Junior’ Bridgeman Dead At 71 Bridgeman first rose to prominence as a standout player for the University of Louisville Cardinals under Hall of Fame coach Denny Crum in the 1970s.







Ulysses “Junior” Bridgeman, a Louisville sports icon who built a billion-dollar business empire after his basketball career, died March 11 in Louisville. He was 71.

Bridgeman collapsed at the Galt House hotel and passed away later that afternoon, sources told The Courier Journal.

“Junior Bridgeman was an integral part of our community. From his athletic impact to his philanthropic efforts, he will be deeply missed,” said Lance George, chief marketing officer of the Al J. Schneider Company, which owns the Galt House, in a statement to WDRB News.

Bridgeman first rose to prominence as a standout player for the University of Louisville Cardinals under Hall of Fame coach Denny Crum in the 1970s. After his collegiate career, he spent 12 seasons in the NBA, primarily with the Milwaukee Bucks and briefly with the Los Angeles Clippers.

His business ventures, including restaurant franchises, ownership of a Coca-Cola bottling company, and Ebony and Jet magazines, propelled him to billionaire status. In a 2016 interview, Bridgeman told Forbes that his approach to business was grounded in “rolling up your sleeves and working hard.”

In addition to his business success, Bridgeman was instrumental in efforts to bring an NBA team to Louisville. In 2020, he told The Courier Journal that attempts to relocate the Toronto Raptors to the city had failed, saying, “The time has passed.”

At Louisville, Bridgeman left a lasting legacy. According to UofL Athletics, his 36-point performance in a 1975 NCAA Tournament game against Rutgers remains a program record for tournament scoring. He scored 1,348 career points in 87 games, ranking 29th in all-time scoring for the Cardinals. His No. 10 jersey is one of 20 honored by the university.

Drafted eighth overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in 1975 and traded to Milwaukee, Bridgeman became one of the most reliable players in Bucks history. According to the Bucks organization, he played 711 games for the team, the third-most in franchise history. His No. 2 jersey was retired in 1988.

“Junior’s retired No. 2 jersey hangs in Fiserv Forum, serving as a constant remembrance of his outstanding play on the court and his impact on the Bucks’ success,” the Bucks said in a statement. “His hard work and perseverance led him to become one of the nation’s top business leaders, and last September, Junior’s professional life came full circle when he returned to the Bucks family as an owner. His memory will always be an inspiration to the Bucks organization.”

In 2016, Forbes ranked Bridgeman as the fourth-wealthiest retired athlete in the world. In 2024, he purchased a 10% stake in the Bucks.

Bridgeman’s business empire began with restaurant franchises such as Wendy’s, Chili’s, and Fazoli’s. At one point, he was the second-largest Wendy’s franchisee in the U.S., overseeing more than 250 locations and employing over 11,000 people, according to Forbes.

In 2017, he launched Heartland Coca-Cola Bottling Company, servicing multiple states. In 2020, Bridgeman Sports and Media acquired Ebony and Jet magazines, preserving the historic publications’ cultural legacy.

His influence extended beyond business. According to The Courier-Journal, the Trifecta Gala, a Kentucky Derby Eve tradition he co-founded, drew celebrities and raised millions for charity. He also served on the board of directors for Churchill Downs Inc.

Born in East Chicago, Indiana, Bridgeman was a star on the undefeated 1971 East Washington High basketball team. He earned a psychology degree from the University of Louisville in 1975. The following year, he married Doris Griffith, and together they raised three children, all of whom were involved in the family’s businesses.

“Today, we lost a kind, generous, and groundbreaking legend,” Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said in a statement to WLKY. “He was an All-American at U of L, an NBA All-Star, and a self-made billionaire. Yet, I will most remember Junior Bridgeman for his quiet, impactful assistance to others in need, his love for Doris and his family, and his never-ending support for our community.”

RELATED CONTENT: D’Wayne Wiggins, Tony! Toni! Toné! Co-Founder Dies at 64 After Cancer Battle