Memphis Black Restaurant Week Is Back, Let Em’ Cook!

Memphis Black Restaurant Week is set to return from March 16-22, celebrating the rich culinary scene of the Tennessee city. Known for its world-renowned barbecue, Memphis boasts a diverse food culture that extends beyond smoked meats to a variety of Black diasporic cuisines.

Founded in 2016, Memphis Black Restaurant Week highlights Black-owned restaurants and stimulates the local economy. Cynthia Daniels, the event’s founder, first conceptualized the initiative after working with restaurateur Fran Mosley.

“[In 2015,] I met Fran Mosley. She wanted to open her own restaurant and asked if I could help her with social media. At first, it was booming. And then there was no traffic. I said we should get in newspapers, radio spots—things that are very expensive. She shared with me that she had poured her life savings into opening the restaurant,” Daniels told The Local Palate in 2020.

That realization led Daniels to launch Memphis Black Restaurant Week just a year later, aiming to bring visibility to Black-owned dining establishments often regarded as “hidden treasures.”

This year’s event will spotlight a variety of restaurants that not only uphold Memphis’ barbecue legacy but also showcase the diverse culinary traditions of the Black diaspora. Featured restaurants include:

Memphis Jamaican Kitchen

Serving authentic Caribbean flavors with classic Jamaican dishes the Memphis Jamaican Kitchen promises to serve you a plate full of flavor.

The Four Way

The Four Way is a historic soul food institution, serving Memphis since the 1940s. Formally known as the Four Way Grill, this eatery fed Civil Rights legends, such as Martin Luther King Jr. and Al Sharpton.

Bala’s Bistro

This Memphis Bistro offers a place for Vegetarians and Vegans to eat their fill. The restaurant offers a fusion of African and global flavors with a focus on healthy options.

Biscuit and Jams

A brunch favorite known for its creative takes on classic Southern biscuits. Biscuit and jams is for the breakfast lovers. For those who are not early worms, drop in for a soulful brunch.

Sweet Potato Pie Whiskey Café

Blending soulful flavors with an extensive whiskey selection this cafe is the perfect place to meet up with friends. A boozy brunch is guaranteed.

Mande Dibi West African BBQ-Grill

Mande Dibi showcases traditional West African barbecue with bold, smoky flavors. A staple of the spot is its “mustard and pili pili” sauce said to add “tongue biting” flavor.

Memphis Black Restaurant Week continues to grow as a platform that not only highlights exceptional cuisine but also champions the resilience and entrepreneurial spirit of Black restaurateurs in the city. If you’re in or around check out a few of the suggested Black-owned restaurants.

