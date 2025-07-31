News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Memphis Charter School Bans Jordan Sneakers The Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering banned Jordan sneakers ahead of the new school year.







A charter school in Memphis, Tennessee, is clearing up any confusion it caused students and parents with its recent ban on Jordan sneakers.

The Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering took to Facebook on July 28 with an update on a new dress code policy change that barred students from wearing the iconic kicks. The school clarified that only black casual or black dress shoes will be permitted moving forward.

“We sincerely regret any confusion or disappointment caused by our recent post regarding Jordans. Our current uniform policy requires all scholars to wear black casual or dress shoes to maintain a consistent and uniform look,” the school said.

The school says the ban stems from Jordan sneakers frequently being involved in previous dress code violations.

After backlash from students and parents over the ban, the charter school said students can voice their concerns when the new school year begins.

“However, we deeply value the voices of our students and families, and we recognize the importance of personal expression and comfort. As such, we will revisit this policy with our scholars at the start of the school year,” the school said. “We are committed to ensuring that shoe choice does not become a barrier to education or belonging.”

Parents flooded the comments with support for the Jordan ban, arguing that students should prioritize education over fashion. Others viewed the policy as a way to protect less fortunate kids from being bullied over their clothing.

“Stand on business!! Dress shoes, worried about some Jordans, need to be worried about them books,” one person wrote.

“Sticking to the policy of the dress code may make some others feel some type of way, but the ones who are less fortunate get bullied, and these boys will fight over a pair of shoes and take their shoes,” added someone else. “If everyone is wearing the same type of shoe, there’s not as much bullying going around.”

RELATED CONTENT: Howard University Gifted With Special Edition Air Jordan 4s