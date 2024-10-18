News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Memphis Police Officer Pleads Guilty After Stealing Almost $20K In Crime Stoppers Reward Money Arica Hutchison was sentenced to six months in prison plus two years of supervised release for fraudulently stealing $18,500







A police officer pled guilty to fraudulently stealing almost $20,000 from Crime Stoppers reward money.

According to WREG, Arica Hutchison, one of two police officers assigned to work the Crime Stoppers hotline to help sort through tips to give to investigators pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit theft from a program receiving federal funds. She was recently sentenced to six months in prison plus two years of supervised release.

The disgraced cop was accused of manipulating the system to alter data so someone named “KB” could obtain $18,500 in rewards from Crime Stoppers.

Records from August 2023 through February 2024 reveal that Hutchinson “used her position in law enforcement” to “enter fraudulent data” into the Crime Stoppers database. After doing so, she had a person named “KB” receive the rewards for tips. The reward money details two incidents from late 2023, that received tips for two separate crimes and were approved for Crime Stoppers reward money.

Before that reward payout was to be paid out, Hutchison updated the information in the database.

On Jan. 10, Memphis FBI Field Office agents conducted surveillance at the location where KB was scheduled to receive the payment. KB was seen going to the location to pick up the reward payout for the two tips given.

The state policing board’s records show that Hutchison was placed on leave in February. She resigned in April but was still being internally investigated. The law enforcement agent was charged in federal court on June 3. She pleaded guilty that same day to one count of conspiracy to commit theft from a program receiving federal funds.

Along with her prison sentence, Hutchison also has to pay $22,000 in restitution while following a list of additional terms. This includes getting a mental health assessment and counseling, taking a financial literacy class, and also getting substance abuse and alcohol treatment.

Hutchison was with the Memphis Police Department for 17 years before resigning.

