Memphis Woman Not Charged After Shooting Intruder While Protecting Her Children

A woman defending her home and her children has not been charged for shooting one of three people who broke into her home in Memphis, Tenn.

According to Action News 5, the unidentified mother won’t be facing any charges after a video shows her retreating into a room, asking three intruders to vacate the premises before she shot a woman who broke into her home in Shelby County. The woman can be seen yelling at the three people who entered her home, telling them to leave after informing them that she has her children in the house with her.

Arrested were 21-year-old Kimari Burnham, 21-year-old Nala Kelley, and 22-year-old Dejwan Payne, who were all charged with the break-in at the woman’s home. Burnham, who was shot, was originally listed in critical condition after the alleged crime.

Investigators with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said they responded after receiving a shooting call at the woman’s home. The three people entered the residence without permission just before 10 p.m. on the night of the incident, and when police officers arrived, they found Burnham suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Officials believe that the incident appears to be domestic.

All three suspects have been charged with aggravated burglary, while Burnham and Kelley were also charged with misdemeanor vandalism.

After detectives collected evidence from the scene, they determined that she acted in self-defense and would not be charged for the shooting of Burnham.

WARNING: Adult language

Fox 13 reported that Burnham and Kelley are in custody at Jail East, while Payne was released on his own recognizance.

The media outlet spoke to defense attorney Brandon Hall, who stated that in Tennessee, someone can protect their home once a person or people enter it.

“In Tennessee, you can defend your home with deadly force. So once they cross that threshold and they’re inside your house, that’s enough to assume there’s a presumption made that they’re there to do you harm,” said Hall. He also stated that the same law applies even if the intruders did not have a weapon with them.

The suspects are due in court this week.

