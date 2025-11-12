Delonte West Arrested Again After Allegedly Being Found Unconscious

Oft-troubled former NBA player Delonte West was reportedly arrested after being found unconscious in Virginia, adding to his history of reported drug abuse and homelessness after ending his professional basketball career.

According to TMZ Sports, West was given Narcan, the FDA-approved nasal spray that quickly reverses the effects of opioid overdose, possibly saving his life after local police officers received a call about a man being discovered unconscious. The incident took place on Nov. 3 in Fairfax County after officers arrived with Emergency Medical Services (EMS) workers.

Police offered to take the former basketball player to the hospital, but he refused. However, authorities stated that he was so intoxicated that they placed him in custody for his own safety. West was charged with obstruction/resisting arrest without force and public intoxication. He has since been released on bond, but no further information has been released.

This news comes almost exactly a year to the day from his last reported arrest. TMZ Sports previously reported that on Nov. 2, 2024, he was accused of trespassing on property from which he had been banned. West was allegedly in an area in Huntington and would not leave the premises. After police officers viewed video surveillance showing him on the property the previous day, they arrested him after obtaining an arrest warrant.

West’s issues have been well-documented as far back as 2020, when then-Dallas Mavericks owner and “Shark Tank” co-host Mark Cuban placed him in rehab. The Mavericks were the last NBA team on which West played. He was a member of the team from 2011 to 2012. He was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and was battling substance abuse issues and homelessness when he was found panhandling.

He played for four different teams — the Mavericks, the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Seattle SuperSonics, and the Boston Celtics — during his eight-year NBA career, following his collegiate career at St. Joseph’s University. West averaged 9.7 points and 3.6 assists per game in the NBA before heading for a career playing basketball internationally.

