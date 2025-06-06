Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium To Host A New Annual College Football Game

AMB Sports and Entertainment (AMBSE), the owner of the National Football League’s Atlanta Falcons, is launching a new annual college football game that will debut this fall at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The inaugural Invesco QQQ Atlanta Gridiron Classic will feature Georgia Tech hosting the University of Georgia. The date of that contest has not been announced. The 2026 participants, however, are already lined up: Georgia will take on the University of Florida.

“Atlanta and Mercedes-Benz Stadium have long been recognized as a premier destination for college football, and the Invesco QQQ Atlanta Gridiron Classic is the latest opportunity for us to continue to build on our legacy of hosting world-class events,” Vice President of Stadium Events and Premium Sales for AMB Sports and Entertainment Doug Roberts said in a written statement.

Tickets for the Invesco QQQ Atlanta Gridiron Classic are first being offered exclusively to Georgia Tech football season ticket holders. Then, they will be offered to Atlanta Falcons PSL holders and UGA football season ticket members as a part of their road game allotment.

“We’re proud to partner with Invesco QQQ to deliver an exceptional college football experience here in Atlanta,” said Nana-Yaw Asamoah, chief commercial officer at AMB Sports and Entertainment. “This innovative new partnership allows us and Invesco QQQ to showcase high-profile, nationally significant matchups to audiences across the country.”

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets finished last season with a 7-6 record (5–3 Atlantic Coast Conference). The Florida Gators finished their season with an 8–5 record (4–4 Southeastern Conference).

