The MET To Host ‘An Evening With Dapper Dan’

The Metropolitan Museum of Art will host “An Evening with Dapper Dan” on Friday, Oct. 3, to explore the fashion trailblazer’s immense impact.

On the heels of this year’s “Superfine” MET Gala, the one and only Dapper Dan will talk with Monica L. Miller, guest curator of the “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” exhibition. The sold-out event will take place alongside the exhibition. Guests will hear insights from Dapper Dan on his vision for fashion and its evolving landscape.

Dapper Dan’s impact on the fashion world remains a force, particularly with the resurgence of Black Dandyism and its influence on tailored styling.

He has remained part of fashion’s modern ecosystem, merging his talents with high-profile brands such as Gucci and Gap, while his instincts garner new acclaim. As a pioneer of hip-hop’s influence in high fashion, Dan has become a trusted voice among art institutions like the MET. He also became a member of the Costume Institute benefit host committee last February.

The newly revived focus on the 81-year-old visionary has fashion enthusiasts ready to hear about his creative prowess. While considered a fashion great, his emphasis on his Black and African heritage remains an integral part of his image beyond costume. Dapper Dan’s new house logo, a heart-shaped crest over a set of “D” initials, also debuted at the Met Gala in May. The heart emblem pays homage to this part of African culture and its Black American revival of it.

“This symbol itself has a whole history,” “Dap” told Vogue at the time. “There were slaves who used to be assigned to iron works. And when they made the iron—the fences and the windows and whatnot—they added a symbol like this. It’s called Sankofa.”

