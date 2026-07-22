(Photo:Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images) Technology by Selena Hill Meta AI Expands Safety Provisions To Alert Parents If Teens Discuss Suicide Or Self-Harm The tech giant is introducing new safeguards that notify parents when supervised teens discuss suicide or self-harm with Meta AI.







Meta is rolling out new safety features designed to help protect teenagers using its AI chatbot, including alerts that notify parents using Instagram supervision tools when teens discuss suicide or self-harm with Meta AI.

The new safeguards, announced July 16 in a press release, are available for supervised Teen Accounts on Instagram in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia, with a broader global rollout expected later this year. The company said the update is intended to encourage teens to seek support during moments of emotional distress.

“While I believe that teens have a right to privacy, I also believe parents need to be informed if their teen may be at risk of hurting themselves. That’s why I advocated for this approach and support Meta’s decision to notify parents when, after careful review, it determines that a conversation with Meta AI contains indications of possible suicide or self-harm that warrant an alert,” said Larry Magid, the CEO and co-founder of ConnectSafely, in a statement.

When Meta AI detects that a supervised teen may be discussing suicide or self-harm, the chatbot will encourage the teen to contact a trusted adult or crisis resource. If the conversation indicates a potential risk, Meta will send an alert to the supervising parent through Instagram’s parental supervision tools after a human review. The company said it is also developing technology that could notify emergency responders in the most serious situations. Meta said the new protections were developed with input from more than 75 mental health experts and advisory organizations.

“We’d rather mistakenly send an alert than miss an opportunity to help a teen get support,” Meta said in its announcement.

The company emphasized that the alerts are designed to connect young people with offline support—not to replace professional mental healthcare—and will be available only to accounts enrolled in parental supervision.

The latest update builds on safety measures Meta introduced earlier this year, allowing parents to see the general topics their teens have discussed with Meta AI over the previous seven days and providing expert-developed conversation starters to help families discuss AI use.

The announcement comes as technology companies face increasing scrutiny over how artificial intelligence interacts with minors as more teenagers reportedly turn to generative AI tools for information, companionship, and advice. Researchers, lawmakers, and child safety advocates have urged AI developers to implement stronger safeguards after raising concerns that chatbots may inadequately respond to users experiencing mental health crises, reports The Associated Press.

RELATED CONTENT: 8 Resources To Share During National Suicide Prevention Month