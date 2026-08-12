Method Man Turns Signature Style Into ‘TICAL’ Hat Collection

Method Man is expanding his business footprint with a new headwear collaboration that taps into his decades of influence in hip-hop and New York culture, VIBE reports,

The Wu-Tang Clan rapper and actor partnered with TICAL Athletics and retailer TWNTY-TWO on a limited-edition hat collection inspired by his career and signature style.

The collection includes caps in multiple colorways featuring an inverted Wu-Tang Clan logo. “Method Man” is embroidered on one side, while a TICAL Athletics patch appears on the other. VIBE described one orange-and-blue colorway as inspired by the New York Knicks.

Method Man promoted the collection in an Instagram video set to “Bring the Pain,” a track from his 1994 debut solo album, “Tical.” The hats are priced at $50 and are available through TWNTY-TWO while supplies last. TWNTY-TWO described the collaboration as “a limited collection of premium headwear inspired by the timeless spirit of New York City and the enduring influence of the Wu-Tang Clan.”

TWNTY-TWO Co-Founder Gary Gonzalez said Method Man’s authenticity and longevity made him a fitting partner for the collection.

“Method has remained authentic through every chapter of his career,” Gonzalez said. “That same commitment to quality, originality, and staying true to your roots is what Twnty-Two stands for. This collection represents New York, hip-hop, and the generations that continue to shape culture.”

The collaboration marks another commercial venture for Method Man outside his work as a recording artist and actor.

In a 2024 interview with Wale Ogunleye, head of sports and entertainment at UBS, Method Man discussed the economics of the music industry and said he had not received money from streams of his music.

“Honestly, I’ve never gotten a streaming check for any of my music,” he said during the interview.

The new collaboration allows Method Man to extend his established image and cultural influence into branded merchandise more than three decades after Wu-Tang Clan emerged from Staten Island, New York.

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