Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Mexican Rapper Defends His Use Of The N-Word, 'We From The Same Boat'







A popular Mexican rapper has sparked fierce debate around his use of the N-word, which he attributed to growing up around Black people.

That Mexican OT, an emerging rapper from Bay City, Texas, recently appeared on Angela Yee’s Lip Service, where co-host Cleotrapa asked if he feels comfortable using the N-word. While Yee pointed out that artists of various backgrounds often use the word due to hip-hop culture, Mexican OT said his use stems from his upbringing, not his music career.

“What the f&*k are you gonna do about it, you know?” That Mexican OT declared in a clip shared online.

“And then second of all, I grew up loving these motherfu*kers. I grew up fighting with them. I grew up eating with them. I grew up fu*king doing bad sh*t with them.”

That Mexican OT believes he can say the N-Word, “What The F*ck are you going to do about it.” 👀🇲🇽

He continued. “I grew up loving with them. And I got family. And it’s not even about family, even if I wasn’t related to nobody I had Black.”

The “Johnny Dang” rapper explained how his upbringing, where he was “surrounded” by Black people, cultivated his mannerisms, slang, and how he carries himself. While he understands the strong feelings around the word, he also asks those who are bothered, particularly calling out Black men, “If you’re from where I’m from, or anywhere, what the f%*k are you gonna do about it?”

“It’s like I don’t went to the jungle and earned the lion’s head, you know?” he added.

His response got people talking, with some in disagreement and others who agreed with That Mexican OT’s stance that those who are bothered won’t do anything about it.

“They been saying it, what we gonna do🤷🏾‍♂️” one person wrote.

Critcs called the rapper “racist” with one even suggesting for Black people to “Start calling them slurs back and move on 😒.”

The N-word has long been a debated topic within the Black and hip-hop communities. While some non-Black individuals—often those who consider themselves allies or who grew up around Black culture—feel comfortable using it, the word’s deeply racist history keeps the conversation alive around who truly has the right to say it.

As for That Mexcan OT, he believes we all come from the same struggle and feels comfortable using the word.

“I’m not even trying to justify it, but y’all just got dropped off before us. And that’s all we need. Y’all got dropped off first. It’s crazy. We from the same boat,” he said.

