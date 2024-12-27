News by Sharelle Burt Mexicans Only: Mexico Prepares To Open Shelters For Its Citizens Amid Trump’s Massive Deportation Plans Think other countries will do the same?







Mexico announced plans to open 25 migrant shelters for Mexican citizens only as President-elect Donald Trump threatens massive deportations, New York Post reports.

Each will hold a capacity of 500 people, with doors opening on Jan. 20 — Inauguration Day. As Trump has repeatedly promised immigrant deportations on day one of his second term, Baja California Gov. Marina del Pilar Ávila Olmeda says she is taking his words to heart. “What we do know, throughout his campaign, he threatened to do this, and since he was already president of the United States, we believe this time he will be stricter and tougher regarding deportations,” Olmeda said.

“We are working to get ready and receive our migrants …This is a strategic plan to accommodate exclusively people who get deported after Jan. 20.”

Plans to open over 12,000 beds in shelters across the country include shelters for Mexican citizens only who have been sent back home. Deported migrants from other countries will not be welcomed. Data from Border Report shows five shelters will be located just south of San Diego, which is known as one of the busiest regions for illegal crossings between the U.S. and Mexico. Two more will be set up south of El Centro, California.

“These shelters that are being planned are for those being repatriated who are coming from north to south, but no foreigners, only Mexicans; this must be made clear — Mexicans will be welcomed back to their country, and their human rights will be respected,” the governor explained.

The buildings will be designated for either men, women, unaccompanied children, or families, and they will be permitted to stay just a few days before being shipped back to their original hometowns.

Trump and his border patrol team, including border czar Tom Homan and Homeland Security Secretary nominee, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, have been promising to “launch the largest mass deportation of illegal criminals in American history,” according to the Washington Times.

Newly appointed White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that her boss would “use the power of his pen to deliver on many of the promises he made to the American people on the campaign trail to secure our southern border,” potentially using methods like Title 42 – legislation signed during Trump’s first term, allowing officials to turn migrants away due to COVID-19.

The incoming president thinks that Mexico is on board with his immigration plan. In November 2024, he claimed that Mexico’s newly-elected President, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, committed to “stop migration.” But on X, Sheinbaum Pardo painted a different picture. “In our conversation with President Trump, I explained to him the comprehensive strategy that Mexico has followed to address the migration phenomenon, respecting human rights,” she wrote on X.

En nuestra conversación con el presidente Trump, le expuse la estrategia integral que ha seguido México para atender el fenómeno migratorio, respetando los derechos humanos. Gracias a ello se atiende a las personas migrantes y a las caravanas previo a que lleguen a la frontera.… — Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo (@Claudiashein) November 28, 2024

“Thanks to this, migrants and caravans are assisted before crossing the border. We reiterate that Mexico’s position is not to close borders but to build bridges between governments and between peoples.”

