Mexico City Nightclub Is Charging Americans Hundreds To Party

A nightclub in Mexico City is gaining international attention after introducing a high cover charge for American visitors. This move has sparked discussions about gentrification, tourism, and growing frustration about the effects of foreign wealth on local communities.

The club, called Japan, announced that U.S. citizens would have to pay 5,000 pesos, which is roughly $300, to enter. In contrast, visitors from other countries would only pay around $20, while Mexican and Latin American patrons would receive even larger discounts. Students and teachers were reportedly offered the lowest admission price.

The club’s social media post went viral. Thousands of users favored the price hike as a symbolic response to what many residents see as the rapid “touristification” of neighborhoods like Roma Norte and Condesa.

The policy also comes amid heightened tensions over President Donald Trump and his administration’s comments about Mexico.

Federico Crespo, the club’s owner, told The Guardian that the move was both political and economic. Crespo explained that the policy was a reaction to repeated insults directed at Mexico by U.S. leaders, while also addressing concerns over rising rent prices and displacement linked to an influx of foreign remote workers.

“It’s not that ‘we charge gringos more,’ it’s that we offer discounts to people that need it,” the club said in an Instagram post. “The cover charge is $5,000 [pesos]. Citizens of the USA don’t get a discount.”

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Mexico City has seen a noticeable rise in American digital nomads, especially in trendy areas popularized on social media and by short-term rental platforms. Critics argue that this growth has driven housing costs too high for many longtime residents, creating resentment among locals who feel culturally and economically pushed out of their own neighborhoods.

Crespo stated that the money collected from the high cover charge would be redistributed to employees affected by the city’s increasing cost of living.

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