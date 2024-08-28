News by Sharelle Burt Mexico Hits The Pause Button On Relations With U.S. And Canadian Embassies Looks like a pattern here....







Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced a pause on diplomatic relations between Mexico, the United States, and Canada amid criticism of his judicial overhaul proposal, Newsweek reported.

The announcement comes on Aug. 27 after López Obrador’s overhaul suggestion included a process of appointing judges to an electoral system. The suggestion sparked protests within Mexico and backlash from investors and financial institutions. Critics argue that the move could result in politically biased judges lacking experience in filling the judiciary. U.S. Ambassador Ken Salazar said that the move could pose a “risk” to democracy and damage the economic relationship between Mexico and the U.S.

Members of the bipartisan U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, including Sens. Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Tim Kaine (D- VA), also expressed “deep concern” over the proposed restructure, but Salazar said on X that he is open to having a conversation.

The Mexican president was seemingly frustrated with the remarks, expressing concern that they were promoted by the U.S. State Department. “We’re not going to tell him (Salazar) to leave the country. I hope that they promise to be respectful of Mexican’s independence, of our country’s sovereignty,” he said.

“But until that happens, and they continue these policies, it’s on pause. We are going to take our time.”

He also accused Canada of getting involved with the internal matter after expressing apprehension regarding the idea.

While the Mexican leader failed to give insight on what the pause will mean or its effects on diplomatic and economic relations, the three North American countries have deep ties with commercial trade worth an estimated $1.8 trillion in 2022. However, this isn’t the first time López Obrador issued the idea of a diplomatic pause.

According to The Associated Press, in 2022, he took a similar stance with Spain after disputes regarding energy companies. The countries came to an agreement without a formal break after López Obrador said the pause was “not a break in relations” but more so a “respectful and fraternal protest against the abuses and grievances committed against the people of Mexico and our country.”

He does have some support from fellow Mexican leaders, including Secretary of Foreign Relations, Alicia Bárcena. She announced her support on X, calling the pause an “interventionist” policy by the U.S. and Canada. Bárcena labeled the trilateral relationship as a “priority” and said ties will continue as “normal.”

The tensions come at an interesting time as López Obrador is scheduled to hand the presidency over to his political ally, Claudia Sheinbaum. Sheinbaum will be Mexico’s first woman president-elect.

