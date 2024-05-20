Young Dolph’s Fiancé Voices Frustrations After Murder Trial Delayed

It’s been nearly three years since Memphis rapper Young Dolph was shot and killed in his hometown, yet the recent postponement of the trial of the man accused of being involved in his killing has frustrated the fiancé of Adolph Robert Thornton Jr. (Young Dolph).

According to WREG, Mia Jaye has taken to social media to respond to the lack of answers for pushing the trial of Justin Johnson back again. The defendant is one of the men accused of being involved in the late rapper’s death.

In Joye’s Instagram post, she blasted Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy after he stated during his 2022 election that he wanted justice for Young Dolph. She posted a video he released at the time where he stated that there needs to be change and reform.

“DID YOU REALLY STAND FOR THESE WORDS OR JUST NEEDED AN ENDORSEMENT & VOTES DURING THE 2022 ELECTION? THIS IS EXACTLY WHY I DIDN’T ENDORSE ANY MEMPHIS POLITICIANS OUT OF RELUCTANCE THAT MY VOICE & CIRCUMSTANCES WOULD BE USED AS A PAWN, RATHER THAN BEING HEARD FOR TRUE CHANGE… CONGRATULATIONS ON WINNING, BUT CHANGE HASNT TAKEN PLACE… PEOPLE ARE STILL BEING LET OUT ON BOND…SO REMIND THE COMMUNITY WHAT YOUR OFFICE IS DOING TO BRING FORTH CHANGE?!

“RESPECTFULLY, Mia”

Jaye told the media outlet that she hasn’t witnessed any change since Mulroy took office. She is not only fighting for the trial of Young Dolph’s accused killer, but she stated that there are suspects who are released on bond who still commit crimes while their cases are pending.

D.A. Mulroy released a statement after Jaye’s social media post:

“Several factors have contributed to the trial delay, including the defendants’ changing attorneys and the litigation over court division and venue changes. While the frustration is understandable, these complexities in the criminal justice process must be addressed to ensure the integrity of the case.

We want to be sure nothing compromises the trial and prevents us from our primary objective of delivering justice for Adolph Thornton.”

According to Fox 13, Young Dolph was shot to death as he was buying cookies at Makeda’s Butter Cookies around 1 p.m. on Nov. 17, 2021.

