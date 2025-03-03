Politics by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Mia Love, First Black Republican Congresswoman, Aggressive Brain Cancer Prognosis Worsens Love was diagnosed with glioblastoma brain cancer, also known as GBM, in 2022.







Mia Love’s, the first Black Republican congresswoman, battle with brain cancer has just worsened.

Her daughter, Abigale Love, shared the sobering update to her mother’s X account. While focusing on enjoying their “remaining time” with the matriarch, Abigale also asked people to send any photos or memories of Love for a special archive. According to CNN, the 49-year-old was first diagnosed with glioblastoma brain cancer, also known as GBM, in 2022.

Hello Friends, I’m Mia’s daughter Abigale. Many of you are aware that Mom has been fighting GBM brain cancer. Sadly her cancer is no longer responding to treatment and the cancer is progressing. We have a shifted our focus from treatment to enjoying our remaining time with her. I… pic.twitter.com/xlJfSC3IX7 — Mia Love (@MiaBLove) March 1, 2025

“Sadly her cancer is no longer responding to treatment and the cancer is progressing,” wrote Abigale in the post. “We have shifted our focus from treatment to enjoying our remaining time with her. I am building an archive of special memories with Mia. Please send your pictures, videos and memories to me at MiaLoveMemories@gmail.com.”

Love made history in 2015 by representing Utah’s 4th congressional district. After winning one re-election in 2016, she lost her bid for a third term in 2018. She then joined CNN as a political commentator and had an additional rotating guest role on ABC’s The View.”

Last May, Love spoke on CNN’s “The Lead with Jake Tapper” about her cancer journey. She opted to partake in a clinical trial at the Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke University. In the trial, she received immunotherapy treatment every three weeks since August 2023, relying on science and her Mormon faith to remedy her condition.

“I was looking for a cure in my faith and in science,” said the Republican politician. “Funny thing is, my patriarchal blessing said you will have a long and prosperous life, a rich and rewarding life, so long as you decide to remain in public service.”



The results of the trial were initially successful, helping her surpass her former prognosis of only 10-15 months to live. However, given the cancer’s aggressive form, her family has decided to cherish the time they have left with the former politician.

Her Utah community has given words of support upon the news of her cancer worsening, including Gov. Spencer Cox. Shortly after appearing on Tapper’s show, Love also shared about inspiring hope in others battling cancer or other health issues on social media.

“I recently shared details of my cancer journey with my friend Jake Tapper. It hasn’t been an easy journey, but I share it because I want my journey to give others hope,” she said.

“Whether you are facing a cancer diagnosis yourself or fighting a different battle, there is hope! For me, that hope comes from my faith and my family. Both have been a source of immeasurable strength, peace, love, and support. Every day, I thank God for my life and a family who give that life beauty and meaning.”

