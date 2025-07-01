The upcoming Essence Festival of Culture will feature New Orleans legend Master P in his last performance, but one of his No Limit Soldiers, Mia X, will not be in attendance. At least for now.

The pioneering rapper took to her social media account to break down her absence.

“It’s still unbelievable that I’m actually saying this. I will NOT be performing at Essence Fest as a featured artist in Master P set,” she disclosed in the Instagram post. She also stated that, although she has been advertised as a guest performer, she and his management team had only recently talked.

“We started talking about my involvement last week. “At first, his management didn’t want to entertain my performance fee, so it was agreed that I wouldn’t be part of the show.”

Master P then took to his Instagram to respond to Mia X’s Instagram post.

“I’ve been coaching, but wherever the miscommunication went at, y’all know that I give Mia X whatever she wants,” he said in a short video clip on his Instagram account.

He explained that he spoke with her and told Mia X that whatever she wants, he’ll get it to her, despite issues with what management told her. He still wants her to perform, but said he will leave that up to her. He explicitly mentioned that it’s not a No Limit reunion, but his farewell show; a reunion show has already taken place.

When Essence initially announced that this would be Master P’s last performance, the No Limit CEO said he was “proud to take my final bow” there.

