Michael B. Jordan’s Career Before His Oscar Triumph

Actor and filmmaker Michael B. Jordan has earned recognition through his strong and adaptable acting performances for 25 years, culminating in becoming just the sixth African American male to win a Best Actor Oscar

That happened Sunday at the 98th Academy Awards.

This timeline shows the important roles that built his career before he won the historic Oscar for his performance in Sinners.

Hardball (2001)

This coming-of-age drama of a youth baseball team led by an imperfect adult coach (Keanu Reeves) introduced Jordan to audiences as the tough-but-sensitive Jamal, the team’s oldest player. The role helped him move from modeling and TV commercials to feature films.

The Wire (2002)

In the classic HBO crime drama set in Baltimore, Jordan portrayed Wallace, a teenage drug dealer, who became trapped in the brutal realities of street life. Wallace’s character arc in the series was brief, yet demonstrated Jordan’s dramatic potential within a distinguished ensemble cast.

All My Children (2003–2006)

In the long-running, ABC daytime soap opera, Jordan portrayed Reggie Porter Montgomery, a troubled adolescent adopted into a complicated family. Through three seasons he demonstrated his acting abilities by developing his character and improving his emotional storytelling skills and maintaining on-screen consistency.

Friday Night Lights (2009–2011)

In another acclaimed TV drama, Jordan portrayed Vince Howard, a skilled quarterback who faced difficulties during his early life. Through this major role he gained widespread recognition while demonstrating his talent to portray athletic self-assurance alongside internal conflicts.

Chronicle (2012)

In this sci-fi thriller that follows a group of teenagers who discover they possess telekinetic powers, Jordan took on the lead role, showing his talent for creating authentic emotional depth in genre storytelling while establishing himself for major film opportunities.

Fruitvale Station (2013)

The breakthrough for Jordan and Sinners director Ryan Coogler. Jordan received critical acclaim for his portrayal of Oscar Grant, who became a victim of police violence in Oakland, California. Jordan’s performance in this film, based on a true story, established him as a headlining dramatic actor.

That Awkward Moment (2014)

In this romantic comedy, Jordan portrayed Mikey, one of a trio of friends who experiences relationship challenges. Here, Jordan demonstrated his range by moving beyond dramatic roles to participate in ensemble comedy.

Fantastic Four (2015)

The 2015 superhero reboot Fantastic Four brought the Marvel comic team to the screen. The film featured Jordan as Johnny Storm AKA The Human Torch. The movie had a difficult time at the box office and received mixed reviews, yet it gave Jordan experience with big-budget franchises and increased his exposure to mainstream Hollywood audiences.

Creed (2015), Creed II (2018), Creed III (2023)

The Rocky film series extended its legacy through a new franchise where Jordan portrayed Adonis “Donnie” Creed, Apollo Creed’s son. Through his powerful physical transformation and magnetic performance he became a defining character of a massive franchise. In directing Creed III, Jordan established himself as a true creative force.

Black Panther (2018)

In the Marvel Studios blockbuster, Jordan gave a complex and motivated performance as Erik Killmonger who opposed Chadwick Bozeman’s character T’Challa. The performance achieved both cultural and critical success which boosted Jordan’s status as a star.

Just Mercy (2019)

The 2019 biographical legal drama depicts the life of civil rights lawyer Bryan Stevenson, portrayed by Stevenson. Jordan brought moral urgency to the film while maintaining emotional restraint in a performance that was widely praised by critics.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘Sinners’ Didn’t Win Best Picture But It Did Shine At The Oscars