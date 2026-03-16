‘Sinners’ Didn’t Win Best Picture But It Did Shine At The Oscars

The success of Ryan Coogler’s Sinners carried into the 98th Academy Awards, where the film finished the night as a runner-up for the most wins with four Oscars out of a record-breaking 16 nominations.

Ryan Coogler joined an elite group of Black filmmakers, becoming only the second, after Jordan Peele, to win the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. The Oakland native was met with a standing ovation as he took the stage to accept his first Oscar, as noted by The Hollywood Reporter.

“Please, please, please sit down, ’cause I’m very nervous and they’re gonna play me off. I grew up in Oakland, California, and we can talk a lot,” he joked. “I wanna thank the Academy for thinking of our movie that came out almost a year ago. This is an incredible honor. I wanna thank my fellow nominees. I wanna thank y’all for the gifts that y’all movies were and for y’all’s friendship over the past years and months.”

Coogler went on to “thank everybody that was involved in this movie,” as well as Warner Bros. and the cast and crew of Sinners.

“You guys are amazing,” he added. “Oh my God, you are all winners in my book.”

Coogler, who attended the Oscars with his wife ,Zinzi Coogler, ended his speech by thanking her for her support and for producing the 1930s-set vampire film. He also thanked their three children and his mom.

“Zinzi, you’re the best wife and mom in the world. Every day I get to spend with you is better than the one that came before,” Coogler said. “And to my parents who are here, thank y’all for all the memories. Thank y’all for making me believe in myself. And to my babies that are at home watching, I apologize for all the time away. Dad loves you. Memories are all we have. I hope I’ve given you some great ones.”

Michael B. Jordan also earned his first Oscar, becoming the sixth Black man to win Best Actor and joining Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington, Jamie Foxx, Forest Whitaker, and Will Smith. During his speech, he also paid tribute to Halle Berry, the only Black woman to win Best Actress.

“I stand here because of the people who came before me,” Jordan said. “To be amongst those giants, amongst those greats, amongst my ancestors, amongst my guys, thank you everybody in this room and everybody at home for supporting me over my career. I feel it.”

More history was made when Sinners won the Oscar for Best Cinematography, making Autumn Durald Arkapaw the first woman to take home the award. Ludwig Göransson secured the film’s fourth Oscar with Best Original Score—his third win after composing the music for Black Panther and Oppenheimer.

The wins for Coogler and Jordan serve as a testament to their longtime creative partnership, which began with Coogler’s 2013 debut film “Fruitvale Station.”

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