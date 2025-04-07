Michael B. Jordan Receives First Star On Newark Walk Of Fame

New Jersey native Michael B. Jordan was honored with the first star on the Newark Walk of Fame.

According to AllHipHop, the honor was bestowed at the premiere of the Newark native’s latest film, Sinners, at CityPlex 12. Although the actor was not at the premiere, his mother, father, and sister were there to accept the acknowledgment, along with some of his relatives and community members who supported the movie and the actor.

Politicians, including Newark Mayor Ras Baraka and former hip-hop recording artist-turned-councilman Dupre “Doitall” Kelly, were there to present the star to his family members and deliver the official city proclamation honoring Jordan for his contributions to film and his ongoing commitment to the Newark community. In attendance at the event were fellow actors Malik Yoba, J.D. Williams, and Jermel Howard, MTV’s Jamila Mustafa, journalist Samson Styles, producer Kim J. Ford, and AllHipHop’s Chuck Creekmur, among others.

Jordan didn’t make it out to Newark for the honor but did make an appearance April 3 for the New York premiere of Sinners, which took place in Manhattan at AMC Lincoln Square, according to TMZ. Jordan was there with several of his co-stars, Hailee Steinfeld, Delroy Lido, Omar Benson Miller, Li Jun Li, Jayme Lawson and Miles Caton, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, and his frequent collaborator, writer-director Ryan Coogler.

The movie will debut in theaters nationwide April 18 and features Jordan as twin brothers. It’s a supernatural horror film set in the South in the 1930s. The “brothers” are returning to their hometown, “trying to leave their troubled lives behind,“ only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.

Jordan was first seen in the HBO series The Wire before becoming a breakout movie star, appearing in films like Fruitvale Station, Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the Creed trilogy, and several others.

