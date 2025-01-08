News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Newark Starts Search For Its First-Ever Poet Laureate 'Verse and spoken word is in our blood – and I am proud that Newark is adding this Poet Laureate program as a heartbeat at our center,' said Newark Mayor Ras Baraka







Newark, New Jersey, is looking for its first Poet Laureate, and if you are in the area, now’s your chance to apply.

The City of Newark has just announced that it is accepting applications for its inaugural Poet Laureate. This will be the first time the Jersey town is looking for someone whose primary role is to promote the literary arts for the residents of Newark.

Interested candidates may access the application form on Submittable at https://t.co/BlVMBLpSmt. Any questions can be directed to fayemi shakur, at shakurf@ci.newark.nj.us.

“Poetry is something Newarkers celebrate when we come together, and it’s a valuable part of our culture as a community,” said Mayor Ras Baraka in a written statement. “Verse and spoken word is in our blood – and I am proud that Newark is adding this Poet Laureate program as a heartbeat at our center.”

Through this new program, every two years a local poet will serve in the Laureate role. That person will be summoned to inspire and encourage Newark residents in their creative expressions through their writing and personal expression, while bringing attention to poetry in less traditional settings. They will also start and incorporate dialogue between local poets, cultural organizations, and community institutions.

Professional poets who are based in Newark have until Monday, February 3, to be considered for the 2025-26 Poet Laureate role. A selection committee will evaluate all entries and choose top candidates based on the excellence of their poetic work, their experience with community engagement, and their capacity to encourage public appreciation and participation in poetry. The final candidates will be interviewed, and a selection will be made in March.

The person selected will serve a two-year term as Poet Laureate for calendar years 2025-26. They will receive an honorarium of $5,000 per year while working with a programmatic budget of up to $10,000 per year, which is to be administered by the City’s Division of Arts and Cultural Affairs.

“The Newark Public Library is thrilled to support a Poet Laureate for our city. Newark’s literary history is significant, and you only have to walk into the library to see it,” said Newark Public Library Director Christian Zabriskie, “We hope that this program will bring a new generation of poetry alive in our city and will create new songs and stories for our shelves for years to come.”

Anyone who thinks they can perform in that role can submit an application at https://cityofnewark-arts.submittable.com/submit. If there are any questions about the position, the City of Newark Arts & Cultural Affairs Director, Fayemi Shakur, can be contacted at shakurf@ci.newark.nj.us.

