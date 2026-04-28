Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Michael B. Jordan Puts $10M LA Mansion Back On Market In Latest Move Since ‘Sinners’ Oscar Win Jordan put the home back on the market amid his Oscars win.







Michael B. Jordan hopes to start anew since his Oscar win for “Sinners.”

The 2026 Academy Award winner for Best Actor has placed his Los Angeles home back on the market. The estate, located on a half-acre in Encino, is currently listed for $10.49 million.

However, this price point is lower than what the Hollywood darling initially paid for the 8-bedroom residence. According to the New York Post, Jordan bought the property in 2022, forking out $12.51 million for the modern farmhouse-style abode.

Now, if he sells at this new market, he would take a roughly $2 million loss on the sale. However, given his new status in Oscar history, Jordan seems to have plans for a new home to display his trophy.

His current residence, on the other hand, is not too shabby. The three-story mansion spans 11,599 square feet and is enclosed by a gate that could deter fans from sneaking inside.

Other premium features of the home include a high-tech security system, elevator, and grand chef’s kitchen. Upon entry through its 20-foot pivot door, guests can witness the home’s vast, open layout, complete with high ceilings and glass walls.

However, its amenities expand to other parts of the estate as well, including a temperature-controlled wine cellar, infinity-edge pool, gym, and guest house. Fans of Jordan’s work can also catch his acclaimed films, such as the 2025 horror hit, in the screening room downstairs.

While the home initially failed to meet buyers’ interest, Jordan hopes that a second round in the market will take the property off his hands. Beyond his real estate venture, Jordan intends to keep up the momentum following the awards success of Sinners.”

Up next, the 39-year-old will direct and star in a remake of the heist film, “The Thomas Crown Affair,” set for release in 2027. However, his place in the industry does not stop there, as his marketing agency, Obsidianworks, regained its full independence in March.

With many opportunities ahead of him, fans of the Hollywood heartthrob can expect to see more of his artistry in the upcoming year.

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