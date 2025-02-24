Celebrity News by Daniel Johnson Michael Ealy Appears At Greater Atlanta United Way Luncheon Assisting Black Youth Ealy said that the event appealed to his sense of community responsibility, so he agreed to be the keynote speaker.







On Feb. 22, actor Michael Ealy made a guest appearance at Atlanta’s Georgia Aquarium, where the United Way of Greater Atlanta was hosting its ninth annual African American Partnership Leadership Luncheon. The event is dedicated to helping young Black men in the Atlanta area find success.

According to WSB-TV, Ealy said that the event appealed to his sense of community responsibility, so he agreed to be the keynote speaker.

“It’s all about helping the community for me, and when I was asked to do this, it was in learning about what the organization is doing that I was able to say yes,” Ealy told the outlet. “I am a believer in the ‘It takes a village’ mentality, so I look at it more as a responsibility, not so much as an achievement. I think you have to one, keep up the good fight, there is no quitting when you get into this kind of work.”

“I don’t think there’s success without my community. I don’t think it matters to have success without community.”@MichaelEaly on the impact community has had on his success. pic.twitter.com/mRIDlv8ZEB — United Way of Greater Atlanta (@unitedwayatl) February 22, 2025

“When you join AAP, you’re not just signing up for a membership—you’re

becoming part of a movement. A movement that creates opportunities,

breaks down barriers, and uplifts the next generation.” -Youlanda Mack #LeadwithAAP pic.twitter.com/lKK8eRc1FE — United Way of Greater Atlanta (@unitedwayatl) February 22, 2025

We're at the @GeorgiaAquarium for our 9th Annual AAP Leadership Luncheon w/ special guest @MichaelEaly. He will be joining us on stage soon! Thank you to our sponsors incl. @delta,@atlantagaslight, @coxenterprises, & @GaNaturalGas for making this event possible. #leadwithaap pic.twitter.com/8NXTQ2qSLX — United Way of Greater Atlanta (@unitedwayatl) February 22, 2025

According to Karina Mitchell, the Chief Community Impact Officer with United Way of Greater Atlanta, the event also celebrated the group’s 120th anniversary.

“We are celebrating 120 years. We have been in this community for 120 years, investing in this community,” Mitchell told WSB-TV.

According to its website, the group is primarily focused on ensuring that children and families have what they need to build lives that allow them to realize their true potential and sustain themselves, their families, and their communities.

According to the event’s description, “Together, we’ll explore critical issues shaping the lives of African-American young men in our communities. Through the Powering the Potential Program, we are improving academic outcomes for African-American boys and young men in Greater Atlanta—ensuring brighter futures for the next generation.”

Several corporations sponsored the leadership luncheon, including Atlanta Gas Light, Delta, Georgia Natural Gas, Coca-Cola, the Black Leadership AIDS Crisis Coalition, Kaiser Permanente, Publix Supermarkets Charities, Comcast, Cricket, Georgia-Pacific, and Enterprise Mobility.

In addition to corporate sponsorships, the group also sold tickets to the event, which was targeted at multi-generational business and community leaders of the Greater Atlanta area. An individual seat was priced at $249, a half table (5 tickets) was $1,299, and a full table (10 tickets) was $1,999.

Per the group’s corporate sponsor package explainer, the AAP is the United Way of Greater Atlanta’s signature program. Any stakeholders of the United Way of Greater Atlanta are expected to assist the mission of their program by offering career opportunities to Greater Atlanta area youth, particularly Black and Brown youth.

“Talent is everywhere, opportunity is not. To improve college and career readiness for Black and brown youth, we must prepare young people long before they reach high school. It is critical to ensure youth receive education and exposure to secure stable, high-paying jobs in the future workforce. All Greater Atlanta stakeholders – including schools, nonprofits, and government entities must foster equitable and collaborative approaches to accommodate the unique assets and needs of young people. With an intentional focus on college and career readiness, Powering the Potential considers the whole child – academic, physical, cognitive, social, and economic development- transforming the educational experience by addressing individual needs,” the United Way of Greater Atlanta said in its charge to their stakeholders.

