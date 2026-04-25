Entertainment by Shanique Yates ‘Michael’ Estimated To Have Record-Breaking $80M Domestic Box Office Debut The movie has received less-than-favorable reviews from film critics and controversy over claims that it whitewashes Jackson’s life by leaving out serious child sexual abuse allegations.







Michael Jackson’s star power continues with a dazzling box office success of his latest biopic.

The Lionsgate picture, aptly titled “Michael,” is expected to exceed expectations, with a domestic box office debut quickly approaching $90 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Directed by Training Day’s Antoine Fuqua, “Michael” features Jafaar Jackson as his late uncle, Juliano Krue Valdi as young Michael Jackson, Nia Long as his mother Katherine Jackson, and Colman Domingo as his father Joe Jackson.

Despite less-than-favorable reviews from film critics, including an initial Rotten Tomatoes score of 27% (it’s since risen to 38%), “Michael” has received praise from fans and the numbers to match with a 97% Popcornmeter on the platform.

There has also been controversy over claims that it whitewashes Jackson’s life by leaving out serious child sexual abuse allegations.

The film already achieved notable success when it earned $12.6 million in Wednesday and Thursday previews, placing it neck and neck with the current 2026 box office hit “Hail Project Mary,” released in March.

Variety reports that the film is on track to earn $65 million to $75 million in its opening weekend; however, some believe it will make as much as $80 million. Should the predictions track correctly, Michael will surpass 2015’s “Straight Outta Compton,” which currently holds the record for a musical biopic debuting at $60 million its opening weekend.

“Michael” is already one of the most expensive biopics of all time, having cost roughly $170 million to produce. It may easily generate a major return on its investment if the calculations show it clears $180 million globally at its debut, thanks to Jackson’s star power overseas and in the United States.

It has currently smashed records for the biggest opening day ever for a biopic in France, the U.K., Ireland, Italy, and Australia, with a combined total of $7.5 million. The film also received $651,000 in previews in Brazil, making it the biggest ever for a non-superhero, non-franchise film in the market.

“Michael” follows Jackson’s early days as a member of Jackson 5 alongside his brother, to becoming one of the biggest stars to grace the earth. Despite praise from fans and fellow entertainers like Usher, Missy Elliott, and a host of others, the film has been criticized by film critics who believe that it erased the child abuse claims that were first brought against him 30 years ago.

It is important to note, however, that the initial screenplay for “Michael” included the 1993 lawsuit that first accused Jackson of child sexual abuse. Jackson denied all claims. This was just one of many reasons the film had to undergo major reshoots after producers discovered a clause in the settlement with the young accuser that prevented any depiction or mention of him in film or television.

While there are many commentaries on timelines throughout the film, a note just before the credits roll reads “His Story Continues.” Lionsgate plans to make at least one more film about Jackson’s life, should the film achieve the success it is currently headed for.

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