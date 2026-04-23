Celebrity News by Kandiss Edwards Antoine Fuqua Talks About His Decision To Omit Michael Jackson Assault Allegations From ‘Michael’ Michael is scheduled for a global theatrical release April 24.







The director of the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic, Michael, has confirmed that the film’s conclusion was altered to remove depictions of the child abuse allegations that shadowed the later years of the pop star’s life.

In a recent interview with The New Yorker, director Antoine Fuqua explained the creative decision to shift the film’s final focus away from the legal battles and controversies that defined Jackson’s public image in the 1990s and 2000s. Fuqua stated that the goal of the project is to celebrate Jackson’s artistic legacy and humanity, rather than re-litigating the high-profile accusations that have been extensively covered in documentaries and news media.

The biopic, starring Jackson’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson, in the title role, reportedly concludes by focusing on the singer’s preparations for his ill-fated This Is It concert residency in 2009. By ending the narrative at this point, the film bypasses a more detailed exploration of the 2005 criminal trial and subsequent posthumous allegations.

“I wanted to tell a story about the man and the artist,” Fuqua said. He argued that the film provides a balanced look at Jackson’s life by showing his struggles with fame and the pressures of his upbringing, while maintaining that the movie’s primary purpose is to showcase his “extraordinary talent.”

‘Michael’ Director Antoine Fuqua Questions Some Michael Jackson Allegations: ‘Sometimes People Do Nasty Things for Some Money’ https://t.co/4MtaUTMmLi via @variety — Lipstick Alley (@lipstickalley) April 21, 2026

While some appreciate a focus on Jackson’s musical contributions, others argue that omitting the allegations presents an incomplete and sanitized version of the singer’s history. The 38% Rotten Tomatoes score reflects a viewership that varies in its position. Estate representatives, who are involved in the production, have maintained that the film is an objective look at Jackson’s life. Representatives for the Jackson estate consistently deny the abuse allegations against him.

Michael is scheduled for a global theatrical release on April 24. The film is expected to be one of the year’s biggest cinematic events, featuring elaborate recreations of Jackson’s most iconic performances. Despite the director’s attempts to center the narrative on music, the choice to exclude the controversies ensures that they will remain a part of the discussion.

RELATED CONTENT: Michael Jackson Biopic Taps Human Jukebox, Sonic Boom & Marching 100 To Honor His Legacy