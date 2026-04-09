Entertainment by Kandiss Edwards Taj Jackson Urges Fans To Ignore ‘Sabotage’ Of ‘Michael’ Movie The filmmakers have maintained that the intent is to humanize the global icon rather than provide a sanitized version of history.







Taj Jackson addressed what he believes is an attack on the upcoming biographical film Michael.

In the film, Jaafar Jackson stars as his famous uncle, Michael Jackson. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, ‘Michael’ is garnering criticism for its portrayal of the King of Pop’s publicly fraught legal battles. While the production aims to provide an expansive look at the singer’s career and personal history, some media outlets and public figures have expressed concern regarding how the script handles allegations of child sexual abuse.

Taj Jackson, one of the singer’s nephews, spoke out on X, asking fans to ignore the negative noise. Taj accuses the media as a whole of attempting to undermine the film before its release. The elder Jackson nephew argues that there is a concerted effort to sway public opinion and sabotage the biopic’s success. According to Taj, media publications are spreading “BS stories and lies” regarding the film.

“Can’t help but notice that the negative press, trolls, and tabloids are desperately ramping up their BS stories and lies about my uncle to try and sabotage all the positive publicity the “Michael” Movie is getting around the world. Please don’t contribute to their failing agenda. Don’t help them or their algorithm by clicking or reposting their lies,” Taj wrote.

Can’t help but notice that the negative press, trolls, and tabloids are desperately ramping up their BS stories and lies about my uncle to try and sabotage all the positive publicity the “Michael”Movie is getting around the world.

Please don’t contribute to their failing agenda.… — Taj Jackson (@tajjackson3) April 7, 2026

In response, the production team has stated that the movie will cover all aspects of Jackson’s life. This includes the professional triumphs, personal highlights, and legal battles. The filmmakers have maintained that the intent is to humanize the global icon rather than provide a sanitized version of history.

“Michael’s life was epic, but you have to still focus on the human being to understand who he was, and it was a real opportunity to be making a film with people that really love Michael,” Fuqua told The Grio.

Production for the film took place throughout early 2024, with various images of Jaafar Jackson in costume circulating online. The resemblance between the young actor and his uncle has generated significant interest among fans. Lionsgate and Universal Pictures International are handling the distribution of the movie, which is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release in 2026.

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