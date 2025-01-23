Death Row Co-Founder ‘Harry O’ Defends Snoop Dogg’s Performance For Donald Trump

After performing at an event honoring President Donald Trump on Jan. 17, Snoop Dogg angered many people. But the man who helped start Death Row Records, Michael “Harry O” Harris, is defending Snoop, perhaps the label’s biggest artist.

Fans have been in an uproar ever since it was revealed that Snoop would perform at Crypto Ball in Washington, D.C. He did take the stage, along with Nelly, Rick Ross and Soulja Boy.

TMZ spoke to Harry O, who had his sentence commuted by Trump, with the assistance of Snoop as the former president left office in January 2021.

According to The New York Post, at the time Snoop Dogg said, “That’s great work for the president and his team on the way out. They did some great work while they was in there and they did some great work on their way out.”

The Death Row Records co-founder was imprisoned for over 30 years on drug trafficking and murder charges.

Harry O told TMZ that he and Snoop spoke about the Crypto Ball backlash.

“I mean, like, Snoop is appreciative, just like I am and my family for what Donald Trump did for me and my family by letting me out. But at the same time, Snoop is a nonpolitical guy. I mean he’s America’s favorite. He didn’t want to get mixed up into the politics and so he kind of kept who he who he felt should be the president to himself and whoever became the president, he wants to support them.”

He added that Snoop has been a pillar in the community, donating his time and money, particularly with the youth through his football league.

“And now to be bastardized because he made a choice to do something and to do it at the inauguration with our new president. You know, there were people who were flat out calling Snoop a sellout and that he sold out not just himself, but hip-hop in general by doing this.”

