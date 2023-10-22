Michael Irvin Calls Out Son For Faking His Raps, ‘You Grew Up In A Gated Community’

Serial yeller and NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irvin brought up his son’s rap career during a discussion about NBA superstar Ja Morant on an Oct. 20 episode of the podcast Undisputed.

In the segment, Irvin says, “I got a son. He raps. His rap name is Tut Tarantino. If you ever listen to some of his raps. I’m like, ‘Oh my god.’ Where does this come from, son? You grew up in a gated community your whole life. But he’s rapping my life. Because we romanticize and fantasize about that old thug life, ghetto life, and all of that stuff. When…we used to work to get away from. Now, we’ve gotten to a place somehow where we’re running back towards it. In the music, in everything.”



Irvin, a former football player turned sports commentator, has talked about grew up in Miami as the 15th child of 17 children. Today, Irvin is worth an estimated $12 million.

On Tut Tarantino’s Apple Music page he has songs going back to 2018. Among the titles of his songs are “Bab Season,” “How the F**k,” and Poppin.” Hi YouTube page has just under 300 subscribers. The video with the most views is for a track called “Whip Work,” with just over 4,000 views.

Michael Irvin going on live tv & saying his son “tut Tarantino” is lying in all his raps is the best thing of 2023 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 “You grew up in a gated community” pic.twitter.com/sL84595kqe — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) October 21, 2023

According to Complex, Irvin has previously talked about his son, whose real name is Elijah, on other shows as well. During a 2019 appearance on the Dan Patrick Show, Irvin made similar comments, telling Patrick, “He raps about some of the hardest stuff in the world. I say to him, ‘Son, you grew up in a 20,000-square foot. gated community! Where does this stuff come from? I worked hard to get you out of this, and you’re rapping right back to it.”

