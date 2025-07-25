Michael Jackson Biopic ‘Michael’ Has New Premiere Date…Again

If you are anxious to see the Michael Jackson biopic, Michael, you will have to wait a little longer. Again. The film has been pushed back a third time to April 24, 2026, Deadline reports.

The film was originally set to debut April 18, 2025, and then in October.

The biopic, spearheaded by Training Day director Antoine Fuqua, will star Jackson’s real-life nephew, Jaafar Jackson, in the the title role. Jaafar is Jermaine Jackson’s son. Jermaine was the second lead singer behind Michael when their three other brothers, Jackie, Tito, and Marlon, formed The Jackson 5, who recorded on Motown Records. Randy joined the group when they left Motown, and Jermaine stayed with the record label.

The first delay of Michael was due to editing. The movie was originally more than three-and-a-half hours long.

The Hollywood Reporter reported that the film, which was initially intended to span the legendary singer’s entire, but abbreviated, life, will only cover the period from the group’s inception until he officially left The Jacksons and released his solo album, Off the Wall, in 1979. There is reportedly a second film that would cover the time when his solo career reached a stratospheric level—Thriller remains one of the most successful albums of all-time—until his untimely death in 2009.

Some of the people featured in the biopic include Oscar nominee Colman Domingo as Michael’s father, Joe Jackson, and Nia Long as his mother, Katherine. Miles Teller, Laura Harrier, Kat Graham, Larenz Tate, and Derek Luke round out the cast.

Graham King, who produced the film, along with John Branca and John McClain, told the CinemaCon audience last year Michael would feature 30 songs.

