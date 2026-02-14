Entertainment by Kandiss Edwards Michael Jackson Estate Tells Sexyy Red To ‘Beat It’ After Disrespectful Sample In a statement, representatives for the estate said they were "deeply disappointed" by the use of elements from the classic song.







The estate of Michael Jackson has condemned rapper Sexyy Red for what it calls the unauthorized use of his classic song “Beat It” in a newly released track.

“Michael Jackson’s music is protected by copyright and by a legacy that is carefully managed to honor his artistic vision,” the estate said in a statement to Billboard. “The unauthorized sampling and alteration of ‘Beat It’ undermines that legacy and violates the rights of the Estate.”

Furthermore, the Michael Jackson estate emphasized that it has “zero tolerance” for unlicensed uses of Jackson’s recordings. Representatives said they are “reviewing all available legal remedies.”

The team “will take appropriate action to protect Michael’s intellectual property and preserve the integrity of his work,” the statement read.

Earlier this week clips of a “Beat It” remix titled “Just Eat It” circulated on social media after rapper Lil Yachty shared footage of Sexyy Red in the recording studio. The remix reworks the original track with explicit lyrics. Circulation of the video in which Sexyy Red rapped and gestured toward her genitals sparked aggressive commentary from fans online.

@BigMarsh414094 said, “Bruno Mars made a song with this person btw And I never want to hear another song by Sexxy Red ever again.” @BTCBabyBull referenced Red’s song “Pound Town” when commenting: “Jackson Estate Finna sue the Pink out her coochie and brown out that booty hole”

Another fan, @bippleyipsnipp, used words by Jackson in “They Don’t Really Care About Us” to denounce Red’s version: “And if Michael Jackson was living, he wouldn’t let this be nooo noo!”

It was unclear whether the estate had formally filed a lawsuit or issued takedown notices. What is clear is that the estate intends to keep Jackson’s musical legacy clean.

“Every decision we make is guided by preserving his artistry and ensuring that future generations experience his work as intended.”

