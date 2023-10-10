Michael Jackson’s 1984 ‘Pepsi Generation’ Jacket Might Auction For More Than $400K

Michael Jackson continues to have the Midas touch nearly two decades after his untimely passing. Now, a wealthy collector mayPep be the new owner of the King of Pop’s iconic jacket from his first “Pepsi Generation” ad for the hefty price of $400,000 or more, TMZ reports.

The white and black leather jacket will reportedly go to auction on Nov. 10 through Propstore and is expected to sell for anywhere between $230,000 to $460,000. The garment’s former owner, Wendell Thompson, is allegedly the son of Jackson’s former cosmetologist, who received the jacket directly from Jackson in 1983 prior to the commercial’s airing.

When the gift was given, the beauty professional was reportedly on hand for the opening of the music superstar’s personal suite at Disney World’s Hotel Royal Plaza in Orlando. Thompson has held onto the cultural gem for decades but is now ready to use the jacket as collateral for the money he plans to leave in his will for his children and other family members.

Thompson alleges that he has “great memories” with the jacket and hopes that it’s new owner will be able to say the same.

This will not be the first time Michael Jackson memorabilia has sold at a high price. In 2011, the red jacket Jackson wore in his “Thriller” video sold for $1.8 million. The socks worn by the pop icon in 1983 when he debuted the moonwalk sold for $2 million at auction in 2018. And his signature white glove worn during the 1984 Victory Tour sold for a whopping $350,000 shortly after he died in 2009.

For those who can’t afford to get into the pricey game of owning a piece of Michael Jackson memorabilia, a trip to The Michael Jackson Museum in Gary, Indiana, or the singer’s former California family home can be an alternative. The former is full of artifacts donated by the singer as well as his famous brothers, while the latter has much of the same.