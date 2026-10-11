Photo by David McNew/Getty Images Entertainment by Sidnee Michelle Michael Jackson’s Iconic ‘Thriller’ Jacket And Glove Head To Auction Among the featured items is Jackson’s red-and-black leather jacket from the “Thriller” music video.







Michael Jackson’s red leather jacket from his 1983 “Thriller” music video and the rhinestone-covered glove he wore during his first televised moonwalk are heading to auction in December, offering collectors an opportunity to purchase memorabilia tied to two defining moments in the King of Pop’s career, Complex reports.

Julien’s Auctions announced Oct. 7 that four pieces from Jackson’s 1983 performances will headline its Michael Jackson: The Fashion Legacy Evening Auction on Dec. 7 at Rosewood Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates.

Among the featured items is Jackson’s red-and-black leather jacket from the “Thriller” music video. Designed by Deborah Nadoolman Landis, the jacket is one of two created for the production and became a signature piece of Jackson’s wardrobe.

The auction will also feature the rhinestone-studded glove Jackson wore during his performance of “Billie Jean” on the television special Motown 25: Yesterday, Today, Forever. The performance, broadcast in May 1983, introduced his moonwalk to a national television audience.

According to Julien’s Auctions, the glove is expected to sell for $600,000 to $800,000. It previously sold for $430,000 in 2009, setting an auction record at the time.

Two pairs of Jackson’s black loafers will also be available, including shoes worn during filming of “Thriller” and another pair used during rehearsals for his Motown performance. The rehearsal shoes are estimated to sell for $60,000 to $80,000.

“Each one carries a moment that changed pop culture forever, and we’re honored to offer them again,” said Martin Nolan, co-founder and executive director of Julien’s Auctions.

The collection was unveiled in Los Angeles on Oct. 7 ahead of international previews in Japan, Bahrain, and Abu Dhabi.

The items are also scheduled to appear Oct. 24 at “This Is Thriller,” an annual event organized by Jackson’s son, Prince Jackson, through his Heal Los Angeles Foundation. The event will take place at the Palace Theatre in downtown Los Angeles, where portions of the “Thriller” music video were filmed.

The upcoming sale highlights the continued demand for Jackson’s memorabilia nearly two decades after his death, with collectors willing to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars for items connected to his career.

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