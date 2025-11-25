Michael Jai White First Non-Asian to Win Asian World Film Festival’s Bruce Lee Award

Action star Michael Jai White made history when he accepted an award at the Asian World Film Festival (AWFF), becoming the first non-Asian to receive an honor.

The actor, who initially got his start as a martial artist before becoming an actor, posted a message on his social media accounts about receiving the coveted award.

“Last night I was honored to receive the prestigious Bruce Lee Award at the AWFF! Shannon Lee, Bruce’s daughter and head of the Bruce Lee Foundation, is also a longtime friend and Wushu classmate of mine who’s made me the first non-Asian to receive the award. Her father was, and is, the greatest and most inspirational martial artist to have walked the earth. This honor is the most heartfelt award I could ever receive! I don’t know who “Tony, Emmy or Oscar” were, but I damn sure know Bruce Lee! 🙏🏾🥋👍🏾💪🏾😊 #brucelee #honor #award #martialarts #karate #ufc #mma #grateful #kyokushin“

According to the North Dallas Gazette, the Bruce Lee Award was presented to White by the legendary martial artist’s daughter, Shannon Lee, who is also a close friend of the actor. Lee (Nov. 27, 1940 – July 20, 1973) is considered by most to be the best and most popular martial artist to grace the world.

White is currently starring in “Carl Weber’s The Family Business,” which premiered its sixth season in October on BET+. He plays Vegas Duncan, one of the sons of Ernie Hudson’s character, Lavernius “L.C.” Duncan, a crime boss who runs a legitimate automobile business with his sons. The series also stars Darrin Henson, Tami Roman, Miguel A. Nunez Jr., Sean Ringgold, and Valarie Pettiford in lead roles.

He also stars in the action-comedy “Hostile Takeover,” airing now on STARZ, where he portrays hitman Pete Strykyr.

